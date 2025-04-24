Agriculture Agriculture
    Agriculture Agriculture

    Foot and mouth disease outbreaks traced to auction in KZN

    The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has confirmed positive cases of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in the Newcastle and Bergville areas of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The outbreaks have been linked to a livestock auction that took place in February 2025 in the Utrecht area of KZN.
    24 Apr 2025
    24 Apr 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    Trace-forward investigations underway

    Epidemiological traceback investigations identified the auction as a common point of origin. Records of all animals present on the day were secured, and trace-forward exercises are in progress. These involve clinical examinations of animals on recipient farms to detect visible signs of FMD, as well as the collection of blood samples to confirm prior exposure or vaccination status.

    On one farm in Mpumalanga, cattle tested positive for FMD antibodies. While these animals have not shown clinical signs of the disease, the farm has been placed under quarantine, and further investigations continue.

    New stock must isolate for 28 days

    The Department has reminded livestock owners across the country of the FMD incubation period, which ranges from 2 to 14 days. During this time, infected animals may appear healthy before symptoms develop. It is a legal requirement, in effect since October 2022, that newly introduced cattle, sheep or goats must be isolated from resident herds for at least 28 days, even when a health attestation has been issued.

    Both the health declaration and the 28-day separation period are enforceable under law and remain essential to prevent the spread of FMD.

    Control measures issued in October 2022 remain fully in effect nationwide. These include:

    • The movement of cloven-hoofed livestock requires a health declaration from the owner.
    • Farmers are strongly urged to limit animal movements and only procure livestock from known clean farms.

    Key biosecurity actions advised:

    • Prevent nose-to-nose contact between livestock from different herds.
    • Maintain secure farm boundaries.
    • Restrict farm access to vehicles and visitors wherever possible.
    • Postpone the introduction of new livestock unless necessary.

    Under Section 11 of the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No. 35 of 1984), owners and managers have a legal duty to take all reasonable steps to prevent their animals from contracting or spreading any disease.

    As a controlled animal disease, any suspected case of FMD must be reported immediately to the nearest State Veterinarian. Symptoms to watch for include excessive salivation, blisters in the mouth, lameness, and lesions on the hooves. Affected animals may not be moved under any circumstances.

