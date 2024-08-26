Table Mountain Aerial Cableway resumes service after maintenance

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC) reopened today, 2 September 2024, following a comprehensive seven-week maintenance period, marking the start of Tourism Month in Cape Town.

The Lower Station saw a surge of activity as visitors arrived on the opening morning.

“Over a million tourists visit the Cableway each year, and they have sold 7,000 tickets just for today," remarked Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. “Last year we broke all tourism records with tourists coming into the Western Cape.”

Commitment to safety and quality

"We’ve replaced the track ropes, overhauled the hanging and running gear, and adhered to strict Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specifications," said Selma Hercules, executive director of TMACC. "It’s all part of our ongoing commitment to safety, quality, and excellence."

"Tourism Month is our chance to shine,” Hercules continued. "We invite both locals and international visitors to rediscover the breathtaking beauty of Table Mountain and enjoy the best views in the city from our state-of-the-art cableway."

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway was recently named KFM’s Best of the Cape Local Tourist Attraction for the third consecutive year and is also in the running for Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the World Travel Awards.

South Africans who celebrated their birthdays during the Cableway’s maintenance period have until 30 September 2024 to collect their free birthday ticket. Present your valid South African ID at the Lower Station ticket office.

For a seamless visit, consider these tips

• Buy your tickets online: Save money and enjoy the flexibility of online tickets.

• Tafelberg Road access: With ongoing roadworks, use the free shuttle service from Lower Kloof Nek parking to the Lower Station.

• Skip the queue: Opt for a Fast Track ticket to bypass the wait.

• New food offerings: Enjoy refreshed food and beverage options, including vegan choices and gourmet milkshakes.

• Shop at the Top: Find unique, locally sourced souvenirs at the shop, available in-store and online.

• Operating times: From 1 September to 14 December, the first car ascends at 8.30am, with the last ride up at 6pm.