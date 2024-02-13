Industries

    Super Bowl car ads that scored big

    13 Feb 2024
    13 Feb 2024
    This weekend is the biggest weekend in US sport: the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl isn’t just about the game, it’s about the spectacle. Car manufacturers know this, creating memorable, funny, and even heartwarming ads to capture the attention of the millions glued to their screens on Sunday. Here are Super Bowl car ads that scored big in previous years.
    Super Bowl car ads that scored big

    Hyundai – “Smaht Pahk” (2012)

    Actors showcase the Hyundai Santa Fe’s self-parking feature in a clever and memorable ad that uses regional humour. The distinct Boston accent of a few well-known actors, including Captain America makes for a unique take.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

