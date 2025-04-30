Smarter choices, greener homes: how your next appliance can shape the planet

In a world grappling with climate change and shrinking resources, making smarter, more sustainable choices at home has never been more urgent – especially when it comes to the appliances we use every day. We speak to Sicelo Champion from Miele South Africa about why sustainability matters, and how long-lasting, energy-efficient design can make a meaningful difference to the planet:

Source: Supplied.

As global temperatures rise and resources become increasingly strained, the question facing consumers today isn’t just what to buy, but how and from whom. Sustainability is no longer a niche consideration – it’s fast becoming a central criterion in purchasing decisions, especially in high-consumption categories like home appliances.

From energy use to product lifespan and production methods, the environmental footprint of household items is under growing scrutiny. And rightly so. A single inefficient appliance can consume significantly more electricity and water than its modern counterparts, adding to both utility bills and carbon emissions. The shift toward more sustainable purchasing is not only an ethical move – it’s a practical one.

Beyond the energy label

While energy labels have helped consumers make more informed choices over the years, a product’s real impact extends beyond the A-rating on the box. True sustainability comes from a combination of energy efficiency, responsible manufacturing and long-term product durability.

“Consumers are beginning to look deeper,” says Sicelo Champion, brand activation manager for Miele South Africa, “They’re asking questions like: how long will this last? Can it be repaired? What happens to it at the end of its life? These questions are a sign of real progress with regards to making environmentally responsible purchase decisions.”

This shift in thinking is crucial. In an industry where planned obsolescence has often been the norm, brands that design for repairability and longevity are becoming increasingly relevant. Reducing the frequency with which appliances need to be replaced, has a compounding effect on sustainability – fewer materials mined, fewer products shipped, less waste sent to landfill – lower overall carbon footprint.

Why longevity matters more than ever

In many households, large appliances are among the most energy-intensive items in use. While choosing an efficient product helps curb consumption, a long-lasting one does even more. The environmental cost of manufacturing, transporting and disposing of appliances is significant – and often overlooked.

Brands such as Miele for example, that test their products to simulate 20 years of use are making a statement that goes beyond marketing, notes Champion: “Durability is one of the most powerful tools we have in the fight against waste. If you can trust that a product will last decades, not just years, you're contributing to a much more circular economy.

In Miele’s case, all of its appliances are designed, manufactured and tested to last for a minimum of 20 years. From washing machines to ovens, vacuum cleaners to dishwashers, each product undergoes extensive quality testing to simulate two decades of regular household use. This long-life design philosophy significantly reduces the rate at which appliances are replaced, helping to curb landfill waste and lower lifecycle emissions.

Miele further reinforces this commitment by ensuring spare parts are available for many models for up to 15 years after production ends. As Champion explains, “It’s about giving our customers the tools and support to keep products in use for as long as possible. This not only makes sense for the environment, but it also improves your return on investment.”

Responsible production: a growing expectation

As consumers become more environmentally aware, they are also applying pressure on brands to clean up their production lines. This includes using renewable energy in factories, minimising water and chemical usage and cutting down on packaging waste.

Many companies are stepping up – often quietly – to reduce their environmental impact across the board. For instance, Miele’s Bielefeld factory, which manufactures dishwashers, runs entirely on renewable electricity and employs water-saving systems to reduce its overall consumption. At other sites, Miele uses recycled aluminium and sustainably sourced steel in its manufacturing processes, reducing reliance on virgin materials.

“In everything we do, we ask ourselves how we can do better – not just for the customer, but for the planet,” says Champion. “That mindset is rooted in our company philosophy of ‘Immer Besser’ – forever better. Even our logistics systems are optimised to reduce emissions, with a growing use of electric vehicles and rail transport in Europe to cut road freight miles.”

Miele’s commitment doesn’t end once a product leaves the factory floor. The company’s packaging increasingly uses recycled cardboard and paper-based alternatives to plastic, and efforts are underway to develop closed-loop systems that reduce waste across the value chain.

Eco-innovation in the home

While production and design matter, so does day-to-day use. And in this area, sustainable thinking must align with consumer convenience. Features in Miele’s dishwashing machines, for example, like the automatic detergent dosing (TwinDos) system help to eliminate detergent overuse and chemical runoff, while EcoFeedback provides real-time insights on water and energy usage to help households adjust their habits.

“Miele appliances are smart in every sense – not just in technology, but in how they encourage people to use resources more mindfully,” says Champion. “By giving people greater visibility into what they’re consuming, we’re empowering better decisions every day.”

Miele’s heat-pump technology in its tumble dryers, which uses up to 60% less energy than traditional models, is another prime example of innovation geared towards environmental outcomes.

The brand has also introduced water-saving sensor technology in its washing machines, which automatically adjusts consumption based on the size of the load. Miele ovens, meanwhile, feature rapid preheating, residual heat utilisation and precise temperature control – all designed to reduce energy consumption without compromising cooking performance.

Looking forward, shopping better

As households across South Africa face the dual pressures of rising living costs and growing environmental awareness, choosing sustainable appliances is a decision that pays dividends – for the planet and the pocket. These choices go beyond short-term savings; they shape the kind of economy and environment we collectively support.

Champion sums it up: “When you choose to buy from brands that genuinely invest in sustainable practices, you’re supporting a model that values quality, accountability, and future-focused thinking. It’s not just about buying less – it’s about buying better. Forever better.”

In the end, sustainability isn’t just a feature to tick off. It’s a value to live by – and a powerful lens through which to view every purchase, especially those designed to stay in our homes for years to come.