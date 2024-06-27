Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBusiness and Arts South AfricaHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Sport News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Siya Kolisi to retain Springbok captaincy

    27 Jun 2024
    27 Jun 2024
    Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will retain the captain’s armband when the world champions return to the field in the Castle Lager Incoming Series, which kicks off against Ireland in Pretoria on 6 July 2024, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus announced.
    Source:
    Source: www.sarugby.co.za

    Erasmus confirmed that Kolisi, who is based overseas with French club Racing 92, will again lead the team, ending speculation that Kolisi could be replaced by a locally-based Bok captain. Kolisi guided the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in 2019 in Japan and 2023 in France.

    “Siya will be the captain and will again wear the No 6 jersey,” said Erasmus. “He’s fit and isn’t carrying any injuries.”

    Erasmus also provided good news on the injury front following concerns about several players carrying minor injuries following the Test against Wales, which the Boks won 41-13: “Where we are currently standing with injuries is that Cheslin (Kolbe) has been cleared to play, and we’ll manage Edwill (van der Merwe), Faf (de Klerk), and (Makazole) Mapimpi this week, although they should be available for selection for the first Ireland Test,” said Erasmus.

    The coach added that wing Canan Moodie, who had surgery to repair a fractured finger earlier this month, could also make a welcome return to the national team in the next few weeks.

    Siya celebrates Rassie
    Siya celebrates Rassie

    North-West University (NWU)  7 May 2024

    With a handful of less experienced players and four potential debutants named in the 39-man squad announced on Tuesday, Erasmus re-emphasised the importance of building squad depth as the team springs into full action with an eye on building toward to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

    “We earmarked Jan-Hendrik Wessels from our Elite Player Development (EPD) system from under 15 level, when he was playing prop then,” said Erasmus. “We don’t have control over where the franchises select the players, but with him being able to play hooker and prop it offers us additional options among the forwards.

    “Johan Grobbelaar was also one of the stand-out hookers in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship this season for the Vodacom Bulls, while Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu) has also come through the ranks, and he has been part of our structures before with the SA ‘A’ team and he understands our systems and slotted in with ease. We are a at a stage where we are trying to expose players to the Springbok environment as much as possible.

    “We had four new capped players against Wales, and we have four debutants in this squad – Phepsi Buthelezi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar and Morne van den Berg - and there could be a few more against Portugal if we achieve our goals against Ireland, so we could have a healthy new crop of national players later in this season.”

    Erasmus added: “Looking forward to the Castle Lager Rugby Championship, the young players who put up their hands against Wales and during the Castle Lager Incoming Series will certainly be looked at for selection.”

    Casting an eye on the two Tests against Ireland, Erasmus refused to be drawn into the reported banter from the Irish saying: “If there’s one team that has the upper hand, it’s them. We haven’t beaten them since 2016.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup

    Related

    Siya Kolisi appears on limited-edition Red Bull cans
    Siya Kolisi appears on limited-edition Red Bull cans
    15 May 2024
    Siya celebrates Rassie
    North-West University (NWU)Siya celebrates Rassie
    7 May 2024
    &#x201c;Yster&#x201d; Rassie Erasmus receives honorary doctorate
    North-West University (NWU)“Yster” Rassie Erasmus receives honorary doctorate
    7 May 2024
    The evolution of South Africans' interest in sport
    The evolution of South Africans' interest in sport
    26 Apr 2024
    Freedom of Movement and Siya Kolisi unveil FOM x Kolisi AW24 Collection
    Freedom of Movement and Siya Kolisi unveil FOM x Kolisi AW24 Collection
    22 Apr 2024
    Siya Kolisi honoured in Time Magazine&#x2019;s Time100 list for 2024
    Siya Kolisi honoured in Time Magazine’s Time100 list for 2024
    19 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. Adam Byars, Joint CEO and Partner at Grid Worldwide says culture and authenticity will build brand meaning in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Adam Byars - 2024 in two words: Culture and authenticity
     17 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. New African magazine's 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 list reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa, as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era
    Creatives dominate New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023
    8 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz