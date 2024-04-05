Industries

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    7 May 2024
    7 May 2024
    On Thursday 2 May, Rassie Erasmus received an honorary doctorate from the North-West University (NWU) where he was joined by his national captain, Siya Kolisi.
    Siya celebrates Rassie

    The graduation ceremony was followed by a celebration event, where the Bok skipper outlined what distinguishes Rassie as coach and a person like few others.

    In the video Siya explains:

    • How Rassie guided him from “naughty” schoolboy, to national captain;
    • How Rassie made the Springbok jersey special again;
    • How his transparent approach shaped the Springboks’ winning culture and;
    • His admiration for his coach.

    Read more: North-West University, honorary doctorate, Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi
    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.

