Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Sibanye-Stillwater faces PGM headwinds, cuts jobs at ageing mine

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    19 Apr 2024
    19 Apr 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater has decided to permanently close its 4 Belt (4B) shaft at the Marikana operation after failing to restore profitability at the ageing mine., the latest sign of distress in the global platinum group metals (PGM) industry. The closure will result in 65 job losses.
    Sibanye-Stillwater's Marikana complex has faced the brunt of the PGM crisis
    Sibanye-Stillwater's Marikana complex has faced the brunt of the PGM crisis

    While Sibanye-Stillwater emphasised that many employees impacted by the 4B closure were transferred or took voluntary severance packages, these fresh retrenchments show the depths of the declining fortunes of South Africa's PGM industry.

    The country holds the majority of the world's platinum reserves, but producers are grappling with rising costs, lower ore grades, and labour unrest.

    Neal Froneman spoke to Bizcommunity at the Webber Wentzel 'Reimagining Mining' panel discussion.
    #MI24: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says now is the time to invest in PGM

      7 Feb 2024

    Further setbacks

    The Marikana closure follows a recent suspension of production at the company's Siphumelele shaft after infrastructure damage caused by an ore bin incident.

    Siphumelele was forecast to produce an average of approximately 4,500 4Eoz/month or 54,000 4Eoz planned for 2024 – which accounts for approximately 3.5% of annual production from the SA PGM operations (excluding third-party processing and Mimosa).

    While repairs are on schedule, the temporary shutdown highlights the operational risks facing Sibanye-Stillwater and its peers.

    ’Cannot absorb ongoing losses’

    "The decision to close a shaft is never taken lightly," said Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO. "We cannot however continue to absorb ongoing losses."

    “As for Siphumelele, we are encouraged by the progress of the repair work at the shaft post the ore collector bin incident.”

    Sibanye-Stillwater shares have declined amid a broader downturn in the PGM sector. Investors are concerned about the long-term sustainability of the industry as demand for platinum and other PGMs faces pressure from factors like stricter emissions standards and the rise of electric vehicles.

    Read more: retrenchment, Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater, Lindsey Schutters, PGM crisis
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    The Western Cape Alternative Energy Support Programme, has allocated R12.5M for Solar PV in trading and township hubs, helping 50+ businesses stay open.
    Western Cape initiative keeps small businesses afloat during power cuts
     11 hours
    Meta's latest LLM Llama 3 is taking aim at Gemini Advanced and OpenAI's GPT-4
    Meta enters the advanced cloud LLM fight with Llama 3
     1 day
    Solarworld Africa hosted a partner conference in Cape Town for its 40th anniversary
    Solar industry: ‘South Africa shouldn’t waste public money on local manufacturing’
     1 day
    Source:
    Ster-Kinekor to retrench more than 200 employees
    1 day
    The Tygervalley Centre Curve Gear store is the 6th brand store in South Africa.
    Clothing brand Curve Gear opens new store in Tygervalley Centre
     2 days
    The panellists at the Flow discussion about the rise of first-party data was stacked with industry experts.
    Era of first-party data dawns as the data cookie crumbles
     2 days
    Samsung sales were bolstered by the S24 series launch
    Samsung regains smartphone crown as global market rebounds
     15 Apr 2024
    Wits students at the Bushveld Complex
    Mining companies invest R40m in Wits Bushveld Complex research
    15 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz