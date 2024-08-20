Retail Exhibitions & Events
    Shoprite Checkers 2024 Championship Boerewors competition finalists

    20 Aug 2024
    20 Aug 2024
    Many of the Shoprite and Checkers 2024 Championship Boerewors competition finalists have been refining their recipes for decades, submitting a combined 100+ entries before finally landing their spots in the Top 10.
    Rasheed Hassen, a Shoprite Regional Meat Market Manager from Randfontein, Gauteng is among the Top 10 finalists. Image supplied
    Rasheed Hassen, a Shoprite Regional Meat Market Manager from Randfontein, Gauteng is among the Top 10 finalists. Image supplied

    The Top 10 master boerewors makers impressed an expert panel of judges from the South African Chefs Association (SACA) over multiple rounds to earn their spot in the finale to be held in Cape Town on Saturday, 24 August 2024.

    The top 10 finalists, in no particular order, are:

    • Moshasheni Mabotja, who works at the Department of Public Works in Polokwane, Limpopo
    • Werner Taljaard, a Checkers Regional Meat Market Manager from Yzerfontein, Western Cape
    • Werner Gouws, an Animal Health Technician from Riviersonderend, Western Cape
    • Rasheed Hassen, a Shoprite Regional Meat Market Manager from Randfontein, Gauteng
    • Jasper Gordon, a Checkers Regional Meat Market Manager from Strand, Western Cape
    • Ruard Briel, a Financial Manager from Centurion, Gauteng
    • Debbie Nel, a volunteer at Domino Foundation from Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal
    • Marthinus Verwey, a Checkers Regional Meat Market Manager from Bloemfontein, Free State
    • Ashook Beharie, a Checkers Regional Meat Market Manager from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal
    • Elrico Jansen, a Trainee Butchery Manager from Kimberley, Northern Cape

    Here, they will prepare and cook their boerewors for judges Zanele van Zyl, Carmen Niehaus, James Khoza, Matthew Howcroft and Martin Kobald.

    The winner will be declared on the day and will take home incredible prizes – including a brand-new – and the coveted title of 2024 Boerewors Champion.

    The winning recipe will also be for sale in Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide from 6 September 2024.

