Rhenus doubles capacity with new Johannesburg logistics hub

The Rhenus Group has expanded its presence in Gauteng with a R440m investment in a new facility in Meadowview, Johannesburg. The 28,000 square-meter site includes a 24,500 square-meter warehouse and 3,000 square meters of office space, doubling the company’s operational footprint in the region.

Source: Supplied

Cornell van Rooyen, CEO of Rhenus Warehousing Solutions MEA, says the move was driven by growth and the need for increased efficiencies.

"Our former facility in Long Meadow had high warehouse utilisation, and we operated across three separate buildings limiting future expansion.

"The decision to consolidate our operations in Johannesburg under one roof has already introduced greater operational efficiency streamlining workflows and enhancing our ability to scale as we continue to grow in the region."

The new facility is close to the OR Tambo International Airport and City Deep Container Terminal while remaining within range of current customers and not disrupting staff travel.

By consolidating operations under one roof, Rhenus expects to see efficiency improve significantly with optimized resource utilisation. Capacity has been increased by over 100%. The introduction of advanced technology and upgraded equipment will further streamline operations and reduce processing times.

Dirk Goedhart, MD of Rhenus Air & Ocean South Africa, says the integrated facility enhances productivity, allowing seamless cargo flow across the different divisions of the Rhenus Group.

“We have customised the entire facility to meet our exact needs which in turn allows us to deliver tailor-made solutions that meet the specific needs of our customers.”

Security, a top priority

More than 600 CCTV cameras, robust access control systems, a 2,4-meter clear-view electric fence, 5-meter perimeter walls and a dedicated security tower monitoring the facility around the clock make the warehouse one of the most secure in South Africa.

Sustainability is central to the facility’s design. It features a 500kW PV system with 1,600 solar panels, an 800Watt lithium-ion battery plant and a 500kW diesel generator, ensuring energy efficiency and reliable backup for up to eight hours. LED lighting and motion sensors throughout the facility contribute to further energy savings.

Water management systems support sustainable operations and include a borehole, a 120,000-litre rainwater harvesting setup and a 40,000-litre fire sprinkler reservoir. An additional 1,1 million litre stormwater tank adds to the facility’s eco-friendly features. “These premises not only meet our current needs but have been designed for growth,” says Goedhart, adding that it includes 4,700 square meters for future expansion.

Unique features for high-value cargo

Other key features in the warehouse include a 1,300 square meter refrigeration area with one section at -20 °C and 100 deep-freeze units situated within the ground-floor racking. This unique feature, not commonly found worldwide, is another first in the South African warehousing space.

The warehouse, with a total capacity of 25,000 industrial-standard pallets, is also the only one in the country fully compliant with storing lithium-ion batteries. It has 1,600 battery-compatible pallet positions.

In addition, the warehouse is designed to cater to high-value cargo and has a 250-square-meter secure vault.

According to Van Rooyen, moving to the new premises will result in some immediate workforce expansion. Several new positions will be created, including a new warehouse manager. Training programmes are being implemented to upskill employees with the latest technology and equipment introduced at the facility.

“This investment underscores our confidence in the local market and supports our 2030 growth targets. Over the past five years, we have consistently invested in South Africa and this new facility will be a relevant part of our expansion strategy going forward,” concludes Goedhart.