Reebok’s launches ‘Create What Makes You’ collection

In a move that redefines the essence of self-expression, Reebok has announced its ‘Create What Makes You’ collection, available in South Africa from 26 February 2024. The collection features reimagined branding that pays homage to two iconic eras of Reebok, weaving the heritage of the past with the innovation of the future.

Taking inspiration directly from design elements in the collection—including the distinctive cut-out scissor/stitch detail and the vibrant split colour window box—Reebok has crafted a story of experimentation and originality.

The lineup includes the BB 4000 II, Classic Leather, Club C 85, Club C, and Club C Revenge, alongside kids' versions of the Classic Leather and Club C:

BB 4000 ll: Bring the spirit of two of the most iconic eras of basketball culture into the present. Featuring a wearaway topcoat that changes with wear to a secondary colour underneath, along with the essential design elements that continues to make this kick an icon.

Image supplied

Classic Leather: Reebok’s most iconic shoe in the 80s, 90s, and today. Featuring an 80s-star crest logo sewn together with a 90s-vector logo on the tongue—while keeping the timelessness that made this shoe a must-have in the first place.

Image supplied

Club C 85: Simple. Stylish. A staple of every era it’s in. Now with a 80s-star crest logo sewn together with a 90s-vector logo on the tongue. This staple is the definition of classic for all generations.

Image supplied

Club C Revenge: One of Reebok’s most iconic shoes with a lift. Now with a 80s-star crest logo sewn together with a 90s-vector logo on the tongue. This classic shoe now exists in multiple eras.

Image supplied

In addition, the apparel range features hoodies and tees, encapsulating the collection's ethos with pieces that allow for personal expression and stylistic freedom.

Image supplied

Create What Makes You isn’t only about the shoes or the clothes—it's about the people who wear them. It's about creating a space where everyone can be themselves, mixing it up without losing their essence.