Project One: A Milestone in Automotive History a deep dive into Mercedes-AMG’s street-legal F1 car

The AMG One hypercar made its public debut at the 2016 Frankfurt Motor Show. However, it wasn’t until the middle of 2022 that a production version was released. This new documentary aims to take viewers behind the scenes to show us the most ambitious engineering project ever undertaken by the Three-Pointed Star.
