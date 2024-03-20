Industries

    Project One: A Milestone in Automotive History a deep dive into Mercedes-AMG’s street-legal F1 car

    By Karunesh Matadin
    20 Mar 2024
    Project One: A Milestone in Automotive History promises a deep dive into the genesis of Mercedes-AMG’s revolutionary street-legal F1 hypercar. This is no mere marketing fluff; it’s a rigorously documented chronicle of ambition, engineering prowess, and the audacious bridging of the gap between racetrack and road.
    The AMG One hypercar made its public debut at the 2016 Frankfurt Motor Show. However, it wasn’t until the middle of 2022 that a production version was released. This new documentary aims to take viewers behind the scenes to show us the most ambitious engineering project ever undertaken by the Three-Pointed Star.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

