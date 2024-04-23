Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Tourism Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Planet vs. Plastics: City Lodge Hotels’ eco-initiatives make sustainability easy

    Issued by City Lodge Hotel
    23 Apr 2024
    23 Apr 2024
    World Earth Day 2024 on 22 April was themed “Planet vs. Plastics” and City Lodge Hotels is proud of its achievements in this area, notably in its hotel bathrooms. Since August 2020, our bathroom amenities have been free from single-use plastic, thanks to our partnership with The Bespoke Amenities Company, and this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to sustainability initiatives across our 59 hotels.
    Planet vs. Plastics: City Lodge Hotels&#x2019; eco-initiatives make sustainability easy

    Did you know that staying at any City Lodge Hotels property makes you an eco-warrior? Let’s us unpack that bold claim:

    • 41 out of our 59 hotels have solar renewable energy systems, with a total generating capacity of 2.6MW or 16.3% of the group's energy requirements, with the remainder of the hotels to follow
    • Battery storage has been added to two hotels as part of a battery pilot program
    • Our water supply resilience strategy has delivered a further three new boreholes and filtration plants, bringing the total number of such installations to seven, and a further 14 filtration plants are planned to existing boreholes
    • We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on nine priority goals
    • Hydration Stations at all hotels offer free, filtered, magnesium-enriched still and sparkling water, reducing plastic water bottle waste.
    • Responsible removal of waste from grease traps at all hotel restaurants by a Black-owned business that is part of our incubator programme together with SATSA, Organic Matters, owned by Siya Sigcau.

    Planet vs. Plastics: City Lodge Hotels&#x2019; eco-initiatives make sustainability easy

    In the 2023 financial year, the group achieved

    • Reduced average electricity used per occupied room: 19.5 kWh (2022: 22.5 kWh)
    • Reduced average water used per occupied room: 0.35kl (2022: 0.39kl)
    • Increased energy produced by solar/PV systems: 2.2 million kWh (2022: 2.1m kWh)
    • Commitment to cage-free eggs by 2025: 65% currently (2022: 55%)

    Planet vs. Plastics: City Lodge Hotels&#x2019; eco-initiatives make sustainability easy

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, says, “By proactively addressing the challenges of climate change, we can reduce our environmental footprint and attract a growing market of eco-conscious consumers. Our sustainability committee leads the action plan, which includes installing more solar panels, ongoing single-use plastic minimisation, environmental awareness training, and various initiatives improving water and energy-saving, waste management and recycling, and green buildings.”

    Read more: City Lodge Hotels, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, sustainability initiatives, single-use plastic, eco-conscious consumers
    NextOptions
    City Lodge Hotel
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.

    Related

    Sleep Easy with City Lodge Hotels! Bedtime Stories for Business People launched
    City Lodge HotelSleep Easy with City Lodge Hotels! Bedtime Stories for Business People launched
    Calling all last resorters: City Lodge Hotels' quarterly break saves the day!
    City Lodge HotelCalling all last resorters: City Lodge Hotels' quarterly break saves the day!
    Cheers to St Patrick's Day! Guinness specials and more at City Lodge Hotels!
    City Lodge HotelCheers to St Patrick's Day! Guinness specials and more at City Lodge Hotels!
    City Lodge Hotels introduces Suhoor Breakfasts for Ramadan guests
    City Lodge HotelCity Lodge Hotels introduces Suhoor Breakfasts for Ramadan guests
    Maynardville Open Air Theatre commits to sustainability initiatives
    Maynardville Open Air Theatre commits to sustainability initiatives
    27 Feb 2024
    City Lodge Hotels&#x2019; interim revenue hits R1bn
    City Lodge HotelCity Lodge Hotels’ interim revenue hits R1bn
    Latest staff appointments at City Lodge Hotels
    City Lodge HotelLatest staff appointments at City Lodge Hotels
    Sip, savour, and save! City Lodge Hotels extends 4-for-3 Bucket Deal on select bevvies
    City Lodge HotelSip, savour, and save! City Lodge Hotels extends 4-for-3 Bucket Deal on select bevvies
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz