Planet vs. Plastics: City Lodge Hotels’ eco-initiatives make sustainability easy

Did you know that staying at any City Lodge Hotels property makes you an eco-warrior? Let’s us unpack that bold claim:
In the 2023 financial year, the group achieved
Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, says, “By proactively addressing the challenges of climate change, we can reduce our environmental footprint and attract a growing market of eco-conscious consumers. Our sustainability committee leads the action plan, which includes installing more solar panels, ongoing single-use plastic minimisation, environmental awareness training, and various initiatives improving water and energy-saving, waste management and recycling, and green buildings.”