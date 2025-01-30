Octotel brings high-speed fibre to District Six, honoring history and empowering the future

Octotel, the leading fibre network provider in the Western Cape, has proudly announced its latest milestone: extending its high-speed fibre network to District Six, one of Cape Town’s most historically significant neighbourhoods. This achievement not only addresses the digital divide but also reaffirms Octotel’s mission to bring state-of-the-art connectivity to every corner of the Western Cape.

District Six, known for its rich cultural heritage and poignant history, is now stepping into the digital age with Octotel’s cutting-edge fibre internet. The rollout ensures that residents and businesses alike can enjoy the benefits of reliable, high-speed connectivity, enabling remote work, online education, and access to a world of digital opportunities.

“This project is about more than just connectivity for us,” says Faizel Ismail, general manager of Octotel. “It’s about honoring the legacy of District Six while providing its community with the tools to shape their future. We are empowering the neighborhood with the same high-speed, reliable internet that other communities in the Western Cape have come to rely on, helping to unlock new opportunities for education, work, and business growth for all who live there.”

For many in District Six, this is more than a technological upgrade. Thousands of residents can now enjoy stable, high-speed connectivity, bridging a gap that has persisted for years. The network rollout promises to revolutionise daily life by enabling virtual learning platforms, facilitating remote work, and empowering local entrepreneurs to access new markets.

Jeff Alexander, chairman of D6 Phase 3 Blockwatch, highlights the significance of this development: “For years, we’ve struggled with poor connectivity. Now, with Octotel’s fibre, our community can thrive - students can learn better, businesses can grow, and families can connect effortlessly with the world. It’s a transformative moment for us.”

Octotel’s work in District Six exemplifies its broader commitment to ensuring no community is left behind. The company has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver world-class internet solutions, connecting urban centres and residential areas across the province.

“We’re building a future where every part of our province benefits from digital transformation,” added Ismail. “With our expanding network, we’re laying the foundation for families, schools, and businesses to succeed, ensuring the region remains at the forefront of innovation and growth.”

With nearly a decade of excellence, Octotel has become synonymous with innovation, reliability, and a commitment to building stronger communities through fibre internet access. There's a new era of connectivity in the Western Cape- and it's powered by Octotel Fibre.

About Octotel

As the leading open-access fibre network in the Western Cape, Octotel serves over 370,000 homes and businesses, offering affordable, high-quality connectivity.

Dedicated to exceptional customer service and cutting-edge solutions, Octotel continues to shape the region’s digital landscape, bringing value and a world-class online experience for all. For more information on how to connect your home or business to Octotel’s high-speed fibre network, visit www.octotel.co.za



