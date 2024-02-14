Northcliff property to benefit from new Johannesburg Surgical Hospital

Northcliff is arguably the most sought-after upmarket suburb on the north western side of Johannesburg and in fact offers a fabulous alternative to the busy and pricey Sandton, according to Seeff. Here you can find fabulous luxury homes in the R4m to R9m range.

It is located in the bustling Randburg area, one of the most dynamic property markets with well over 32 suburbs and housing ranging from security complexes with apartments, townhouses and clusters to luxury lifestyle estates and freestanding houses. It is also one of the most affordable with access to superb amenities.

Despite a notable slowing in the Gauteng property market, the area achieved transactions of well over R6.2bn over the last year.

The addition of the new state-of-the-art Johannesburg Surgical Hospital in Northcliff is not only a medical game changer, but will revive demand for property in the area, according to Johann du Plooy, licensee for Seeff Randburg.

The area will benefit tremendously from the hospital which is the first on the continent to offer groundbreaking new technology and less invasive surgical techniques, and boasts 150 beds, 13 theatres and 36 specialists across a wide range of medical fields.

Du Plooy says this revival can give Northcliff the stature that it had in the time when the bank managers and the mine bosses lived in the big, opulent, north-facing houses. These beautiful luxury homes are generally built against the Northcliff Ridge which offers the best views over the city as far as the Magaliesberg Mountains with spectacular sunset and night views.

Aside from attracting surgeons, medical staff and so on, Northcliff offers an excellent alternative for luxury home buyers to escape the busyness of Sandton. The neighbourhood is very green with lovely tree-lined roads with large plots with well-established gardens and spacious luxury homes, often with four and more bedrooms, and usually with swimming pools, and some with a private tennis court.

The suburb tends to attract a cross spectrum of buyers but is especially popular with professionals and families. Aside from apartments and townhouses, the luxury homes tend to be attention-grabbing, often with price tags upwards of R4m to R9m on average, and some high-end homes ranging to R25m. Deeds Office data shows that price growth has been steady and increased during the recent 2021/22 property boom.

The lifestyle suburb of choice

The suburb itself is quiet despite the bustling CBD around the Cresta area and offers access to good schools and the universities of Johannesburg and Wits. It is also close to the Western Bypass and main arterials, and offers excellent accessibility to the rest of the city.

Northcliff is also a lovely lifestyle suburb with excellent amenities including restaurants, fitness centres, service providers and shopping centres with the popular Cresta Centre for example only a few minutes’ drive away.

For recreation, there is the nearby Northcliff Country Club which also hosts the Run Zone Club which is well supported by the local community. The Randpark Golf Club is also close by.

The suburb is ideal for cycling and walks, especially up the ridge where you will find a view site and a 2.5km hiking trail (with a wheelchair friendly section) set amidst indigenous vegetation at the top of the ridge with stunning views and the opportunity to spot birdlife, dassies and the like.