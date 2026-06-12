NewBizPressOffice: Meet LNGR

Tell us about our company, who you are, and what you do:

I'm Tanya de Jongh, founder and creative partner at LNGR, a brand strategy and design studio built around one simple belief: the strongest brands aren't constantly reinventing themselves, they build recognition over time.

I started LNGR because I saw too many brands chasing what's new instead of building what's memorable. We help brands create the strategic foundations, distinctive assets and design systems that make them easier to recognise, remember and choose.

Six months in, LNGR is exactly what I hoped it would be: a specialist studio focused on helping brands show up with greater clarity, consistency and distinction across every touchpoint. As our name suggests, my ambition is simple: to help brands last and linger longer in people's minds.

Your core services/area of expertise:

At LNGR, we help brands become more recognisable, memorable and consistent.

Our expertise spans brand strategy, identity design, distinctive asset development, communication design and brand consistency frameworks. We help organisations identify the assets that make them uniquely theirs and build systems that ensure those assets are used consistently over time.

Ultimately, we don't create brands that just look good, we create brands that are easier to remember.

Your core values:

Everything we do is guided by four principles:

Recognition over reinvention:

Strong brands are built through consistency, not constant change.

Strategy before design:

Great creative work starts with clear thinking.

Craft matters:

Attention to detail creates confidence and credibility.

Long-term value:

We focus on building assets and systems that create enduring brand growth, not short-term campaigns.

These values influence every project we take on and every recommendation we make.

Your company’s greatest achievements:

The biggest achievement isn't a particular project to date, it's the fact that LNGR exists. Six months ago, it was a name, a belief and a vision for a different way of building brands.

Since launching, we've had the privilege of partnering with incredible brands and ambitious businesses, both locally and internationally. We've built relationships with clients who share our belief that building memory is one of the most powerful ways to build a brand, and we're proud to have earned their trust so early in our journey.

What I'm most proud of isn't simply the clients we've landed, but the conversations we're having with them. Seeing brands start to think differently about growth, not as a series of short-term campaigns, but as a long-term investment in recognition, distinctiveness and memory. For a studio that's only six months old, that's a milestone worth celebrating.

Your major objectives/vision/mission:

My vision is to help more brands become distinctive enough to be recognised instantly and consistent enough to be remembered over time.

The industry often celebrates change, but consumers remember patterns. The brands that endure are the ones that repeatedly show up in recognisable ways across every interaction.

LNGR exists to help brands create those recognisable patterns through strategy, systems and design. My ambition is simple: to help brands last longer, build stronger memory structures and create greater commercial value through consistency.

How to get in touch:

If you'd like to learn more about LNGR, our website and Instagram offer a good window into what we do and how we think about brand building. If our approach resonates with you and you'd like to connect or explore a future collaboration, we'd love to hear from you.

lngrstudio.com | @lngrstudio



