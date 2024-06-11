Industries

    Navigating AI buzz: enhancing, not replacing human skills in marketing

    By Jhene Nel
    11 Jun 2024
    A few years ago, as the whispers of artificial intelligence (AI) began to permeate the marketing sector, there was a palpable mix of excitement and skepticism.
    Jhene Nel is the divisional head of sales at Webfluential. Source: Supplied.
    Across industry gatherings and in hushed conference calls, professionals half-joked about AI potentially rendering traditional skills redundant. However, as we ventured into this new terrain at Webfluential, our initial apprehension gave way to a profound realisation: AI wasn’t here to replace us; it was here to enhance our capabilities and extend our reach.

    Reflecting on this, a quote by author Joanna Maciejewska comes to mind: "You know what the biggest problem with pushing all-things-AI is? Wrong direction. I want AI to do my laundry and dishes so that I can do art and writing, not for AI to do my art and writing so that I can do my laundry and dishes." This insight beautifully encapsulates the ideal role of AI in influencer marketing - not as a creator but as an enabler, allowing human creativity to flourish.

    The Benefits of AI in Influencer Marketing

    Enhanced Targeting and Personalisation:

    We know AI excels in processing vast amounts of data, in marketing this is a game-changer in identifying precise audience segments. It enables marketers to tailor their influencer campaigns with unprecedented accuracy, ensuring that messages are delivered to the most receptive audiences, significantly boosting campaign relevance and effectiveness.

    Efficiency and Scalability:

    AI-driven tools streamline campaign management from influencer discovery to performance tracking. This efficiency allows marketing teams to juggle and manage multiple campaigns simultaneously, scaling their efforts more effectively than ever before, and ensuring consistent performance across all initiatives. Gone are the days of one campaign per quarter.

    Predictive Insights and Proactive Adjustments:

    AI doesn’t just analyse current trends; it predicts future behaviours. Quite accurately, when done correctly. These predictive capabilities allow brands to stay ahead of market shifts, adapting their strategies proactively to maintain engagement and relevance.

    The Irreplaceable Human Touch

    The Psychological Need for Human Connection:

    Despite the digital revolution, the fundamental human need for connection remains unchanged. Influencers fulfil this need by acting as relatable figures who share personal insights and experiences. They bridge the gap between a brand’s digital presence and its human audience, turning abstract brand messages into personalised interactions.

    Source:
    What OpenAI’s deal with News Corp means for journalism (and for you)

    4 Jun 2024

    During a talk on the impact of AI at Suits & Sneakers, Richard Mulholland shared a powerful insight, reflecting on a personal experience that highlighted our human advantage. He noted: "Good service is defined by how well you do your job. Great service is defined by how well you do your 'not my job.' It’s the things that people don’t pay us for, that we do, that they remember us for. The machines can’t do this. That’s the unfair human advantage”.

    This sentiment captures the essence of what machines can't replicate: the unexpected, deeply personal touches that forge lasting connections and memories. In influencer marketing, this human element - our ability to go beyond the expected and genuinely relate - remains our greatest asset.

    Authenticity and Trust:

    Influencers are the human face of modern digital campaigns, providing a level of authenticity that resonates deeply with audiences. They build trust through personal stories and genuine interactions, which are critical in converting followers into customers. This human element creates a loyal customer base, as consumers are more likely to engage with a brand that feels familiar and trustworthy.

    Emotional Intelligence:

    People excel at understanding and conveying emotions, a nuance that AI has yet to master, and many suspect, never will. Influencers use this emotional intelligence to connect with their audience, crafting content that is not only relevant but also emotionally engaging, thus deepening the impact of marketing messages.

    Strategic Integration of AI and Human Creativity

    As businesses increasingly rely on influencer marketing, the collaboration between AI and human creativity has become a necessity. AI enhances campaign precision and efficiency, allowing brands to harness deep insights and scalability. Yet, the success of these campaigns still heavily depends on the nuanced, emotional intelligence that only humans can provide.

    Delivering Data-Driven Insights in Influencer Marketing:

    Influencer marketing thrives on data-driven insights that allow brands to react and adapt in real time. The industry increasingly relies on AI to sift through complex datasets, enabling marketers to refine their strategies for better engagement and ROI. Speaking from experience at Webfluential, we use AI to translate vast amounts of data into actionable insights, helping our clients understand and harness the dynamics of their campaigns effectively. This approach not only boosts campaign precision but also empowers brands with the agility to make informed adjustments as market conditions evolve.

    The Role of Human Insight in a Data-Driven World:

    Authenticity, which is central to the influencer’s appeal, cannot be manufactured by algorithms. This is why, even as we integrate sophisticated AI tools to enhance our campaign strategies, we maintain a strong focus on human creativity and intuition. The balance between machine efficiency and human empathy is crucial, ensuring that our technology enhances rather than replaces the personal touch that audiences value.

    Finding Balance Between Technology and Personal Insight:

    Successfully integrating AI with human insights does not just enhance operational efficiency - it enriches the creative process, making campaigns more effective and resonant. In practice, this means leveraging AI for its analytical strengths while still depending on human understanding to craft messages that truly speak to people. We strive for this balance, ensuring our campaigns achieve not only technical precision but also emotional depth, which is often the hallmark of influencer marketing success.

    Nurturing human connections

    In the end, the tools and technologies at our disposal are just that. Tools. They are designed to enhance our capabilities, not to overshadow the irreplaceable human elements that are the bedrock of meaningful communication. As we look to the future, our focus at Webfluential remains steadfast on nurturing these human connections, ensuring that every campaign not only reaches but truly touches the audience. It's in this careful balancing of technology and personal insight that the true art of influencer marketing lies.

    And as someone who has seen both the possibilities and the pitfalls of this dynamic field, I believe our greatest successes will not be measured by the data we analyse but by the human moments we create and cherish. Let us not forget, in our rush to embrace the new, that sometimes the most cutting-edge tool at our disposal is a simple conversation, a genuine story, a moment of real human connection.

    About Jhene Nel

    Jhene Nel is the divisional head of sales at Webfluential.

    Let's do Biz