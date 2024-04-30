NAPAfrica launches NTP service for Teraco enterprise clients

Teraco data centres subsidiary NAPAfrica today announced the launch of a new Network Time Protocol (NTP) service, powered by Adtran's Oscilloquartz synchronisation technology. This highly accurate and secure time-as-a-service (TaaS) offering will allow enterprise clients to meet stringent timing requirements without investing in their own infrastructure.

Andrew Owens, lead for interconnection and peering at Teraco

NTP is a protocol used to synchronise computer clock times over networks. This ensures that all devices on a network have the same accurate time, critical for many applications such as financial transactions, industrial control systems, and scientific data collection.

“Our new NTP service simplifies network synchronisation for enterprise clients, providing a cost-effective and scalable solution,” said Andrew Owens, lead for interconnection and peering at Teraco, NAPAfrica's parent company.

“This timing platform will accelerate the growth of digital services across Africa, optimising processes and enabling low-latency operations.”

Teraco partnered with Adtran and NEC XON to deploy Adtran's OSA 5412, a versatile timing platform that delivers precise time synchronisation for a wide range of industries.

NAPAfrica's new service is now available at ntp.nap.africa.

Promising partnership

"We are thrilled to partner with Teraco to offer this innovative service,” said Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran.

“This enables businesses across Africa to access an incredibly accurate and robust timing solution on demand."

NAPAfrica plays a critical role in Africa's digital growth, providing essential connectivity and infrastructure.

The expanded service aligns with the rising demand for cloud and digital services across the continent.