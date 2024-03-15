Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OppoIrvine PartnersPert IndustrialsOctotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

Mutiple undersea cable faults affect internet in Africa

By Anait Miridzhanian and Ngouda Dione
15 Mar 2024
15 Mar 2024
A major internet disruption hit West and Central Africa on Thursday, the internet observatory Netblocks said, citing reports from operators of multiple subsea cable failures.
Source: Unsplash/Markus Spitke
Source: Unsplash/Markus Spitke

The cause of the cable failures was not immediately clear.

Ivory Coast was experiencing a severe outage, while Liberia, Benin, Ghana and Burkina Faso were seeing a high impact, Netblocks's data showed.

A tough day at the office for internet users in South Africa
Mzansi in the dark: Microsoft acknowledges EMEA outage, but reports suggest wider issues [updated]

  16 hours

Internet firm Cloudflare said on one of its X accounts that monitors trends that major internet disruptions were ongoing in Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin and Niger.

"There seems to be a pattern in the timing of the disruptions, impacting from the north to the south of Africa," Cloudflare Radar said.

South African telecoms operator Vodacom also blamed connectivity issues on undersea cable failures affecting the country's network providers.

Read more: undersea cable, Vodacom, Seacom, internet outage
NextOptions

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Related

A tough day at the office for internet users in South Africa
Mzansi in the dark: Microsoft acknowledges EMEA outage, but reports suggest wider issues [updated]
 16 hours
Seacom Red Sea cable repair in permitting phase, work beginning soon
Seacom Red Sea cable repair in permitting phase, work beginning soon
8 Mar 2024
Damage is suspected to have occurred in the Red Sea
Seacom subsea cable outage disrupts service in east and southern Africa
26 Feb 2024
Consumer insights agency, KLA, reveals the results of the 4th Quarterly Buzz report
KLAConsumer insights agency, KLA, reveals the results of the 4th Quarterly Buzz report
Source:
All your 2023 TikTok Top Creator Awards nominees: Championing African creativity
8 Feb 2024
Vodacom has emerged as Africa's biggest fintech platform. Source: x.com
Forget revenue growth, Vodacom is Africa’s biggest fintech platform
 2 Feb 2024
#Cannes2024: Vodacom&#x2019;s Andisa Ntsubane: Making Africa's voice heard
#Cannes2024: Vodacom’s Andisa Ntsubane: Making Africa's voice heard
 24 Jan 2024
Catalyst for success: Innovator Trust's R145k grants elevate 10 SMMEs
The Innovator TrustCatalyst for success: Innovator Trust's R145k grants elevate 10 SMMEs
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz