    Morocco's airport capacity set to more than double by 2030

    By Ahmed Eljechtimi
    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    Morocco is set to increase its airport capacity to 80 million passengers by 2030, up from the current 38 million, according to Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch. The expansion is aimed at supporting the country’s co-hosting of the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, as well as enhancing tourism infrastructure, Akhannouch shared with lawmakers.
    FILE PHOTO: Morocco's Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch speaks during the High Level Segment session of the One Ocean Summit (OOS) in Brest, France February 11, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    FILE PHOTO: Morocco's Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch speaks during the High Level Segment session of the One Ocean Summit (OOS) in Brest, France February 11, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    Casablanca's airport capacity will be expanded to 23.3 million passengers, while tourist hubs Marrakech and Agadir will have a capacity of 14 million passengers and 6.3 million respectively by 2030, he said.

    Morocco received a record 15.9 million tourists in the first 11 months of this year, surpassing the total in the entire previous year thanks to more air routes, according to tourism ministry figures.

    Morocco is also working to extend its high-speed train network to Marrakech before the World Cup, and further south to Agadir.

    The rail operator also aims to expand its network to double the number of cities it serves to 43, or 87% of the Moroccan population, by 2040.

    The prime minister also mentioned the expansion and renovation of 45 stadiums and training sites in the six cities that are planned to host the World Cup, in addition to the construction of a new stadium with 115,000 seats near Casablanca.

    Investments in stadium construction and expansion would cost Morocco up to AED5bn ($500m), the government has said.

    Morocco is also hosting the Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament in 2025.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Ahmed Eljechtimi

    Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Mark Potter.
