Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Coal, Oil & Gas News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    #AOW2024: Mantashe shifts focus to black participation in gas sector

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    8 Oct 2024
    8 Oct 2024
    Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, used his opening keynote at Africa Oil Week to stress the importance of Black Economic Empowerment and stable policymaking in the country's emerging oil and gas sector. He explained that inclusive growth is a business imperative, Mantashe called for increased participation by black South Africans in the industry to ensure sustainable economic development.
    #AOW2024: Mantashe shifts focus to black participation in gas sector

    “Black economic empowerment is not just something you do; it’s an imperative for the success of business,” Mantashe stated.

    He argued that the full participation of historically marginalised groups is critical to South Africa’s growth – saying that environmentalists are not considering the workers in the fossil fuel industry.

    “If you marginalise 80% of the population, that business is running on only 20% of the potential market,” he noted.

    “You can’t choose between developing natural resources and protecting the environment, it’s something you have to do together.”

    The rise of black capitalists

    Mantashe said that the country can’t claim any real progress until black capitalists begin to emerge.

    “It irritates sometimes to have to explain this to an investor, but we have to persuade them that it is necessary,” he said.

    “We want to see evidence of black capitalists emerging from the system. If there are no black capitalists, the system is not working.”

    Government houses skills

    Responding to questions from Bizcommunity in the press conference, Mantashe said that the government is focused on building capacity within its own institutions and will work in partnership with the private sector.

    “Government is actually a host of many skills. However, we need to ensure that the allocation of tasks matches these skills more effectively.”

    We won’t depend solely on the private sector – it has to be a partnership.

    Mantashe further outlined the steps being taken to support the development of the upstream petroleum sector.

    The Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill, which is currently in progress, aims to establish petroleum as an independent sector within the South African economy.

    This legal framework is expected to bolster investor confidence and pave the way for increased exploration activities in the country.

    Optimistic for a gas breakthrough

    Mantashe is optimistic about the potential for growth in South Africa’s oil and gas sector, stating that discoveries in neighbouring Namibia have shown that the region has substantial unexplored reserves.

    He projected that successful development of the sector could contribute between 5% and 8% to South Africa’s GDP, significantly boosting the economy.

    Despite the opportunities, he expressed his continued frustration over ongoing opposition from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to oil and gas projects.

    He argued that many of these organisations are “anti-development” and often hinder progress under the guise of environmental protection.

    “Our view is that what is required is responsible development, not stopping development,” he said.

    Energy mix

    The minister’s remarks come at a time when the South African government is seeking to balance economic growth with its climate commitments.

    Mantashe continued the unified message that echoed his Electricity and Energy counterpart’s insistence on the need for a diversified energy mix, including the responsible development of fossil fuels, to ensure energy security while transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

    The Africa energy transformation that we all strive for will require concerted efforts from all of us.

    The speech set the tone for AOW, with Mantashe urging stakeholders to collaborate and share expertise to unlock the continent’s energy potential.

    Read more: black empowerment, Gwede Mantashe, gas exploration, Africa Oil Week, gas economy, DMRE, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz