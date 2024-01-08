Industries

    Maersk temporarily suspends bookings to Djibouti

    By Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
    22 Jan 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    Maersk is temporarily suspending bookings to Djibouti from Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, East Africa and South Africa on its Blue Nile Express service.
    Maersk's logo is seen in stored containers at Zona Franca in Barcelona, Spain, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea//File Photo
    Maersk's logo is seen in stored containers at Zona Franca in Barcelona, Spain, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea//File Photo

    "The situation in and around the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden continues to be volatile and all available intelligence at hand confirms that the security risk remains at a significantly high level," Maersk said in a statement.

    Maersk said that with immediate effect its Blue Nile Express service would omit Djibouti as well as Jeddah and King Abdullah Port in Saudi Arabia.

    The Blue Nile Express normally connects ports in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Djibouti and Saudi Arabia.

    Maersk does not expect any impact to carrying capacity, it said.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

    Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Stine Jacobsen.


    Let's do Biz