Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Railway News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Transnet partially restores service on coal export line

    19 Jan 2024
    19 Jan 2024
    Freight rail operator Transnet said on Thursday, 18 January that it has resumed partial service on the line connecting to the country's main coal export terminal, four days after two trains collided and blocked the tracks.
    A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

    The first line leading to the Richards Bay coal terminal was declared safe for the passage of trains on Thursday night, Transnet said in a statement, adding that service on the second line is expected to resume on Saturday.

    The two lines have been out of service since Sunday morning after two trains collided, hitting mineral shipments already constrained by locomotive shortages as well as rampant cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure.

    Coal miners Thungela Resources and Exxaro Resources said they did not expect the derailment to significantly impact their exports of the fossil fuel.

    The miners have struggled for years with Transnet's limited capacity to haul commodities to ports due to equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after decades of under-investment.

    Some companies, including Thungela and Africa's top iron ore exporter Kumba Iron Ore, have been forced to cut production to match Transnet's constrained capacity to transport commodities to port.

    A few miners have been moving coal to the port by road, a more expensive and environmentally damaging option than rail, but Transnet - which also operates South Africa's ports - in November announced curbs on trucks going into the Richards Bay port, citing "unprecedented congestion" on the coastal town's roads.

    Read more: Railway, logistics and transport
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


    Related

    N3's Cleland Overpass temporarily closed for demolition
    N3's Cleland Overpass temporarily closed for demolition
    15 Jan 2024
    Egypt's PM, Maersk discuss Red Sea developments
    Egypt's PM, Maersk discuss Red Sea developments
     12 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Key supply chain trends set to transform businesses
    #BizTrends2024: Key supply chain trends set to transform businesses
     11 Jan 2024
    African shared mobility set to double, driving global growth by 2030
    African shared mobility set to double, driving global growth by 2030
    11 Jan 2024
    Driving the future &#x2013; EVs are the ultimate opportunity for South Africa
    Driving the future – EVs are the ultimate opportunity for South Africa
     9 Jan 2024
    War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024
    War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024
     8 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: 5 key trends transforming the transport and logistics industry
    #BizTrends2024: 5 key trends transforming the transport and logistics industry
     8 Jan 2024
    Challenges ahead for SA fleets: Port congestion, road degradation, and the call for road safety education
    Challenges ahead for SA fleets: Port congestion, road degradation, and the call for road safety education
     19 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz