Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OppoIrvine PartnersPert IndustrialsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

M-Pesa Safaricom, Onafriq ink deal to boost Ethiopian remittances

20 Mar 2024
20 Mar 2024
M-Pesa Safaricom has partnered with Onafriq, Africa's largest digital payments network, to streamline remittance flows into Ethiopia. The agreement will enable Ethiopians to receive money from abroad directly through M-Pesa, the popular mobile financial service that doesn't require a traditional bank account.
Safaricom dominates Ethiopia mobile money with M-Pesa
Safaricom dominates Ethiopia mobile money with M-Pesa

This development comes as remittances to sub-Saharan Africa reached $54bn in 2023, an increase from the previous year, according to the World Bank. Ethiopia has seen particularly strong growth in remittance inflows.

While remittances play a vital role in poverty reduction and bolstering GDP, Ethiopia's share remains relatively low. Ethiopian diaspora director general Mohammed Endris has stressed that remittances can comprise up to 40-50% of GDP in some countries, whereas Ethiopia's diaspora remittances make up only 5%. Partnerships like this one aim to increase that percentage.

Source: Nedbank CIB.
Landmark ruling: Bheki Cele held liable for heist linked to R101m Nedbank loss

1 day

M-Pesa’s integration of international transfers taps into Onafriq's expansive network, linking 500 million mobile money wallets and 200 million bank accounts for seamless cross-border transactions.

"Our goal is to make payments easier," said Paul Kavavu, general manager at Safaricom Ethiopia. "Ethiopia generates over $5bn in remittances annually, and this partnership offers the diaspora a reliable channel to support loved ones."

Nika Naghavi, head of growth at Onafriq, believes the move aligns with Ethiopia's 'Digital Ethiopia 2025' strategy, which prioritises financial inclusion and digital innovation within the banking system.

“We believe payments should be simple and accessible," said Naghavi. "This agreement extends our African reach and solidifies our position as the continent's largest payment network, fostering economic growth and sustainable development."

Read more: M-PESA, Safaricom
NextOptions

Related

Vodacom has emerged as Africa's biggest fintech platform. Source: x.com
Forget revenue growth, Vodacom is Africa’s biggest fintech platform
 2 Feb 2024
Nairobi sets the stage for premier 2024 Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit
Shift Impact AfricaNairobi sets the stage for premier 2024 Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit
Onafriq (formerly MFS Africa) founder and CEO Dare Okoudjou
MFS Africa clears confusion and rebrands to Onafriq
2 Nov 2023
Digital technology a game changer for education in sub-Saharan Africa
Digital technology a game changer for education in sub-Saharan Africa
6 Jul 2023
Africa's most valuable brands demonstrate resilience and growth as MTN remains dominant
Africa's most valuable brands demonstrate resilience and growth as MTN remains dominant
1 Jun 2023
SustainAFRICAbility: 5 action points from brands this Africa Day
KantarSustainAFRICAbility: 5 action points from brands this Africa Day
Kenya's Safaricom targets more fixed internet users with 5G network
Kenya's Safaricom targets more fixed internet users with 5G network
28 Oct 2022
How to ensure equitable philanthropy in Africa
TrialogueHow to ensure equitable philanthropy in Africa
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz