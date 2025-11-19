South Africa
Finance Section
    Liberty reunites 7,000 beneficiaries with R130m using innovative tracing methods

    Liberty’s combined approach of traditional and digital tracing is delivering tangible results. This year alone, over 7,000 beneficiaries have been reunited with funds totaling R130 m, with Kabelo van der Merwe, Head: Unclaimed Benefits, highlighting the success of both innovative digital initiatives and established methods.
    19 Nov 2025
    19 Nov 2025
    Source: Pexels.
    Source: Pexels.

    Building on this success, Liberty recently brought its efforts directly to the public with an Unclaimed Benefits Open Day at its Braamfontein offices, part of a nationwide initiative to help beneficiaries trace and claim their unclaimed funds.

    The initiative drew over 850 potential beneficiaries from communities across Gauteng, enabling many to begin claiming their benefits.

    In addition, Liberty convened an industry roundtable discussion with representatives from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), other administrators, tracing agents, and key stakeholder bodies to promote collaboration and collective action in unlocking unclaimed benefits for eligible individuals.

    “We are pleased to have hosted yet another successful Unclaimed Benefits Open Day, an initiative we started two years ago.

    "For us, this event is more than symbolic, it reflects our commitment to ensuring that the unclaimed benefits we administer reach the rightful beneficiaries by any means possible. We are exploring all avenues to make this happen,” says van der Merwe.

    The Open Day is one of several approaches Liberty uses to strengthen its tracing efforts.

    “We have had great success with our digital tracing methods. We are delighted that both traditional and digital mechanisms are delivering the results we want,” she concludes.

