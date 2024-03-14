Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfricaScope/GeoScopeOnPoint PRSumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Automotive News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Herman Mashaba gives us insights into the ground work Action SA has done so far.

Herman Mashaba gives us insights into the ground work Action SA has done so far.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Legendary car designer Marcello Gandini passes away

    14 Mar 2024
    14 Mar 2024
    There are few names in the automotive design world as famous as Marcello Gandini. The Italian designer, it is reported by Italian news outlet Rai, passed away on 13 March. He was 85 years old.
    Legendary car designer Marcello Gandini passes away

    Marcello Gandini was chief designer of Bertone, one of the world-renowned design houses. During his time there he penned some of the most evocative and memorable designs in automotive history.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz