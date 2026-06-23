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    Kinto South Africa announces winner of 'Legacy Meets Future' graffiti competition

    Kinto South Africa has officially announced the winner of its inaugural 'Legacy Meets Future' graffiti competition, crowning Mpho Madi as the visionary artist selected to bring their winning mural to life at Kinto South Africa’s headquarters in Johannesburg. The groundbreaking installation will transform the company's iconic office space into a visual masterpiece that celebrates the cultural dialogue between the legendary vintage Toyota Hilux and the all-new 2026 Hilux model.
    Issued by Duma Collective
    23 Jun 2026
    23 Jun 2026
    Kinto South Africa announces winner of 'Legacy Meets Future' graffiti competition

    The national competition called on South Africa's boldest up-and-coming contemporary artists to submit original mural concepts under the theme Legacy Meets Future. Following a rigorous judging process spearheaded by celebrated South African fine artist and curator Seth “African Ginger” Pimentel, a shortlist of five finalists was selected. Finalists Mpho Madi, Rob Crawford, Chow Mein, Michael Leggat, and Bodwa Khuzwayo each brought a distinct artistic voice to the brief, interpreting the collision of heritage and automotive innovation with immense depth and originality before the public cast the final deciding votes.

    As the ultimate winner, Mpho Madi walks away with a total prize package valued at R35,000. This includes a R20,000 artist commission fee and a R15,000 materials allowance to fully execute the giant canvas at Kinto SA HQ. The highly anticipated transformation of the space is scheduled to begin on 12 June 2026.

    Kinto South Africa announces winner of 'Legacy Meets Future' graffiti competition

    "South Africa has no shortage of raw, extraordinary talent, and this competition proved exactly that," says Seth “African Ginger” Pimentel, Head Judge. "Every submission showed real artistic conviction, but Mpho's concept stopped us in our tracks. It didn't just interpret the theme; it embodied it. Watching Legacy Meets Future come to life on the walls of Kinto SA HQ is going to be an incredibly special milestone for the local street art community."

    "At Kinto SA, we believe in the power of creativity to tell stories that matter," says André Coppejans, general manager: sales and marketing, at Kinto South Africa. "The Toyota Hilux has always been more than just a utility vehicle; it's an enduring symbol of South African grit, resilience, and spirit. This competition was our way of honouring that immense legacy while celebrating the flexible, innovative future we are actively driving toward. The winning artwork captures that transition flawlessly, and we couldn't be prouder to permanently integrate their art into the heart of our corporate home."

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