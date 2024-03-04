Jaguar Land Rover invests £500m to transform historic factory for EV production

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has revealed a £500 million investment to upgrade its historic Halewood facility, enabling the simultaneous production of electric vehicles alongside its current combustion and hybrid models.

Image supplied

Originally built in 1963 to produce the Ford Anglia, Halewood is being transformed for the electric era.

With £250m already invested, the transformation so far has involved over one million hours of construction work over the past 12 months. The site has been extended by 32,364 sqm to produce JLR’s medium-sized electric luxury SUVs on the new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform.

The historic plant has been fitted with technology including new EV build lines, 750 autonomous robots, ADAS calibration rigs, laser alignment technology for perfect part fitment and the latest cloud-based digital plant management systems to oversee production, creating the ‘factory of the future’.

This investment is part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy, which will see it electrify all its brands by 2030, with the aim of achieving carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039.

Electrification is central to this strategy and Halewood has an exciting future producing ICE, PHEV and BEV models side by side before eventually becoming JLR’s first all-electric production facility.

Additional transformational work to accommodate different-sized electric vehicles includes: