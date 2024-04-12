Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TrialogueSappiBET SoftwareCoronationIgnition GroupMpactCity Lodge HotelSafripolAmbani Reputation ManagementGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

CSI & Philanthropy Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Help to advance our understanding of the non-profit sector in South Africa

    Issued by Trialogue
    2 May 2024
    2 May 2024
    Stand a chance to win with a survey that helps researchers understand emerging trends, income and more in the non-profit sector.
    Help to advance our understanding of the non-profit sector in South Africa

    The Trialogue Business in Society Handbook (formerly known as the Trialogue CSI Handbook) is South Africa’s most authoritative guide to corporate social investment (CSI) and responsible business, focusing primarily on the ‘S’ in ESG. It provides an invaluable body of knowledge on how both companies and non-profit organisations contribute to development in the country, drawing on more than 25 years of primary field research.

    Every year, Trialogue invites non-profit organisations to complete a survey that seeks to understand emerging trends, NPO income, and partnerships with companies, among other vital issues.

    The 2023 results revealed some key facts – for example, three quarters of NPOs completing the survey reported receiving income from South African companies, with corporate funds accounting for an average of 27% of NPO income. Around two thirds of NPOs (65%) reported that their income had increased from the previous year, with 24% noting a decrease.

    The 2023 results revealed some key facts – for example, three quarters of NPOs completing the survey reported receiving income from South African companies, with corporate funds accounting for an average of 27% of NPO income. Around two thirds of NPOs (65%) reported that their income had increased from the previous year, with 24% noting a decrease.

    As an NPO contributing to this survey, you will provide key insights that can shape the direction of CSI in South Africa, help companies better understand the needs of NPOs, and identify challenges and opportunities.

    This year’s survey comprises nine sections and will take about 45 minutes to complete. Results will be published in the 27th edition of the Trialogue Business in Society Handbook in December 2024.

    All NPOs completing the survey will receive a complimentary copy of the Trialogue Business in Society Handbook when it is published in December 2024. One NPO will win a full-page advertisement in this industry-leading publication worth R29,000.

    The deadline for the survey is Wednesday 31 July and the winner will be contacted in August.

    We encourage you to make your voice heard – your perspective plays a major role in advancing our collective understanding of development in the country.

    Complete the survey here: https://trialogue.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2aaEvN43hudAwC2

    Read more: corporate social investment, Trialogue
    NextOptions
    Trialogue
    Trialogue is one of only a few consultancies in South Africa that focus exclusively on corporate responsibility issues. Over 25 years of experience puts us at the forefront of new developments in sustainability and corporate social investment (CSI).

    Related

    Building better CSI: Trialogue Business in Society Conference promotes collaborative solutions
    TrialogueBuilding better CSI: Trialogue Business in Society Conference promotes collaborative solutions
    Source: © NFI Samro's newly launched Music Business Lab training programme aims to empower 30 music publishers
    Samro’s Music Business Lab training programme empowers music publishers
    12 Apr 2024
    How can companies invest in whole school development?
    TrialogueHow can companies invest in whole school development?
    What social impact will your company make this year?
    TrialogueWhat social impact will your company make this year?
    South African corporate social investment grows to R11.8bn in 2023
    TrialogueSouth African corporate social investment grows to R11.8bn in 2023
    Sappi&#x2019;s forestry initiative scoops coveted CSI award
    TrialogueSappi’s forestry initiative scoops coveted CSI award
    Sappi Khulisa programme wins Trialogue award for best practice CSI
    SappiSappi Khulisa programme wins Trialogue award for best practice CSI
    Trialogue's Business in Society Conference focuses on GBV, education and the green economy
    TrialogueTrialogue's Business in Society Conference focuses on GBV, education and the green economy
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz