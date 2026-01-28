South Africa
Retail FMCG
    Futurelife adds Fruit & Berry Granola Crunch to zero sugar offering

    Futurelife is expanding its zero added cane sugar portfolio with the exciting introduction of Futurelife Zero Granola Crunch in Fruit & Berry flavour.
    28 Jan 2026
    28 Jan 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Recently launched in a convenient 600g bag, this new offering caters to the rising demand from consumers seeking reduced sugar options for breakfast that don’t compromise on flavour.

    “South Africa’s average daily sugar consumption sits between 12 and 24 teaspoons, well above the World Health Organisation’s recommended limit of six,” says Shaaista Kathree, brand manager at Futurelife.

    “At the same time, a growing number of individuals are looking to cut back on sugar, and the demand for lower or zero-cane sugar cereals continues to rise. Futurelife is filling that gap with our new Zero Granola Crunch variant that combines smart nutrition with the great taste people expect.”

    She adds that this growing trend reflects a broader market shift demonstrated by the remarkable growth the Futurelife zero cane sugar range has shown. Smart food Zero products have grown 104%, and Zero Granola Crunch specifically achieved growth of over 3,800%. But this success goes beyond just no added cane sugar.

    “Consumers are also increasingly cognisant of gut health,” notes Kathree, “and Zero Granola Crunch Fruit & Berry combines dietary fibre, probiotics, and inulin as a prebiotic to assist in supporting digestion.”

    She explains that the ingredient list reflects a continued focus on whole foods, with 55% rolled oats as the base, complemented by coconut, raisins, freeze-dried strawberries, and barley flakes. It’s a source of protein, has a low GI, and maintains the satisfying crunch granola enthusiasts expect.

    “But beyond making mindful choices that align with their wellness goals, shoppers also want convenience without the hassle of lengthy preparation,” says Kathree.

    The new Fruit & Berry flavour joins the popular Zero Granola Crunch Original, flavoured with desiccated coconut and cinnamon, creating a Zero Granola range that focuses on both ingredients and flavour. After all, making better food choices shouldn’t mean bland or less enjoyable.

