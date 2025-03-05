From local startup to global stage: Sensor Networks partners with Ariston

South African startup Sensor Networks has secured a strategic partnership with Ariston, a global geyser manufacturer based in Italy.

Mark Allewell, CEO at Sensor Networks | image supplied

"The partnership follows months of rigorous product development, refinement, and certification, culminating in the rollout of Ariston geysers integrated with Sensor Networks’ smart geyser devices across leading plumbing retailers in South Africa.

This marks the first time that a locally developed smart-geyser technology has been adopted at such a scale by a global heating powerhouse, reinforcing South Africa’s position in the smart energy solutions sector," Sensor Networks said in a statement.

"The locally developed Sensor Connect mobile app will give homeowners direct control over their energy use, allowing them to monitor, manage, and optimise household electricity consumption while securing significant savings on their energy bills," said Sensor Networks.

“This partnership is a triumph for South African innovation,” says Mark Allewell, CEO at Sensor Networks.

“As a local startup, we have developed a smart geyser solution that meets global standards, and to have our technology integrated into Ariston’s product line is an incredible achievement.

“This collaboration enables us to scale our impact, helping thousands more South Africans reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint.”

Wayne Vertue, country director at Ariston, adds:

“Ariston is committed to providing sustainable, high-performance solutions. Sensor Networks’ cutting-edge smart geyser technology aligns perfectly with our vision of energy efficiency.

“By integrating their expertise into our products, we’re offering South African consumers a seamless, intelligent way to manage their energy use.”