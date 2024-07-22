Agriculture Agriculture
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

    FMD hits 24 ECape farms, quarantine and vaccination underway

    22 Jul 2024
    22 Jul 2024
    In his recent budget vote speech, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen emphasised the critical importance of biosecurity, especially in light of the ongoing Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in the Eastern Cape. The outbreak poses significant risks to local production and both national and international trade.
    Source: Dizaphotographer via Pixabay

    The Department of Agriculture is collaborating with stakeholders and local authorities, including the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Agrarian Reform, to manage and contain the outbreak. Efforts are also underway to prevent the disease from spreading to the Western Cape, with ongoing discussions with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture.

    ECape farmers urged to curb the spread of foot and mouth disease

    6 Jun 2024

    Quarantine and investigation

    The outbreak has been confirmed on 23 farms in the Humansdorp area and one in East London. These locations have been quarantined by Eastern Cape Provincial Veterinary Services, and epidemiological investigations are in progress. Neighbouring farms and linked locations are under precautionary quarantine pending further testing.

    To combat the spread, 46 vaccination applications from non-infected farms have been received, with 30 farms approved for vaccination. Seventeen additional applications for voluntary vaccination are under review, with priority given to farms within a 10-kilometre radius of confirmed outbreaks. Resources are being allocated to maximise vaccination coverage swiftly.

    Steenhuisen's budget speech promises positive outlook for agriculture

    17 Jul 2024

    Farmers are urged to adhere to strict biosecurity measures to protect their herds. Under Section 11 of the Animal Diseases Act of 1984, livestock owners are legally required to take reasonable steps to prevent disease spread. A regulation effective from October 2022 mandates that cloven-hoofed livestock must have a health declaration when moved and must be kept separate from existing herds for 28 days upon arrival.

    FMD is classified as a controlled animal disease under the Animal Diseases Act, which enforces isolation and movement controls. Any signs of FMD, such as salivation, blisters, limping, or hoof lesions, should be reported to the local State Veterinarian immediately and affected animals must not be moved.

