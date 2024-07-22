FMD hits 24 ECape farms, quarantine and vaccination underway

In his recent budget vote speech, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen emphasised the critical importance of biosecurity, especially in light of the ongoing Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in the Eastern Cape. The outbreak poses significant risks to local production and both national and international trade.

The Department of Agriculture is collaborating with stakeholders and local authorities, including the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Agrarian Reform, to manage and contain the outbreak. Efforts are also underway to prevent the disease from spreading to the Western Cape, with ongoing discussions with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture.

Quarantine and investigation

The outbreak has been confirmed on 23 farms in the Humansdorp area and one in East London. These locations have been quarantined by Eastern Cape Provincial Veterinary Services, and epidemiological investigations are in progress. Neighbouring farms and linked locations are under precautionary quarantine pending further testing.

To combat the spread, 46 vaccination applications from non-infected farms have been received, with 30 farms approved for vaccination. Seventeen additional applications for voluntary vaccination are under review, with priority given to farms within a 10-kilometre radius of confirmed outbreaks. Resources are being allocated to maximise vaccination coverage swiftly.

Farmers are urged to adhere to strict biosecurity measures to protect their herds. Under Section 11 of the Animal Diseases Act of 1984, livestock owners are legally required to take reasonable steps to prevent disease spread. A regulation effective from October 2022 mandates that cloven-hoofed livestock must have a health declaration when moved and must be kept separate from existing herds for 28 days upon arrival.

FMD is classified as a controlled animal disease under the Animal Diseases Act, which enforces isolation and movement controls. Any signs of FMD, such as salivation, blisters, limping, or hoof lesions, should be reported to the local State Veterinarian immediately and affected animals must not be moved.