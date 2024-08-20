Healthcare Public Health
    Emergent to donate 50,000 vaccine doses to address mpox outbreak in Africa

    20 Aug 2024
    20 Aug 2024
    Emergent BioSolutions said it would donate 50,000 doses of its vaccine, ACAM2000, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other impacted countries of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda to address the current mpox outbreak.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The World Health Organization last week declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the disease, known as clade Ib, spread rapidly in Africa.

    Emergent's vaccine, approved for smallpox, has been used as an mpox shot but the US Food and Drug Administration is yet to approve its application for use against the virus.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
