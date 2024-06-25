Industries

    Desco is adding renewables to power e-waste recycling

    8 Jul 2024
    Desco Electronic Recyclers is making strides in the recycling industry with its transition to green energy, focusing on sustainability and responsibility in its operations. As the demand for energy-intensive recycling of various electronic waste streams grows, Desco’s ability to power its machinery sustainably sets a new standard of operations in the industry.
    Desco is a featured Ferro Energia customer for its flagship installations.
    Desco is a featured Ferro Energia customer for its flagship installations.

    In an industry where many rely on fossil fuels, Desco differentiates itself by utilising solar power for its machinery.

    This shift to green energy helps reduce the company’s carbon footprint and sets a new standard for the e-waste recycling sector.

    By providing recycling solutions for both commercial and consumer electronics, Desco plays a role in reducing electronic waste and promoting environmental stewardship.

    Beginning in 2021 with the installation of a 200kW hybrid inverter connected to the Eskom grid, the company now operates with a 500kW off-grid inverter, a 700kW power supply, a 650kW PV supply, and 800kWh of storage power.

    “Our transition to renewable energy reflects our commitment to sustainability and responsibility,” said Desco managing director Giulio Airaga.

    “By using green energy, we ensure that our mechanical processing infrastructure operates with uninterrupted power, reducing our carbon footprint and promoting resource efficiency.”

    Scalability is critical

    A critical factor in Desco’s approach is the scalability of its energy systems. As new machinery is introduced to handle different types of waste, energy demands increase.

    The company has consistently upgraded its energy systems to meet these demands, ensuring that expansions are powered by green energy.

    This method of addressing recycling challenges with sustainable energy sources demonstrates a dedication to resource efficiency.

    Its progress in integrating green energy and sustainable recycling highlights its role as a responsible leader in the industry, contributing to a circular economy.

    Desco chose to partner with Ferro Energia for this green energy transition and ensure minimal downtime and maximum efficiency.

    “Ferro Energia has been an excellent partner. Their responsiveness and support have been essential in maintaining our green energy systems,” Airaga adds.

    “This collaboration shows how industry partnerships can advance progress towards a greener future.”

    As a company recycling a wide range of electronics – from ICT devices and telecom infrastructure to medical equipment and military hardware – it is now at the forefront of green energy use in the recycling industry.

