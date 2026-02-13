Crime tops #Sona2026 agenda: Sweeping measures against gangs declared

Crime, particularly organised syndicates undermining communities and the economy, took centrestage at Sona2026 and was elevated to a national security priority. The message was clear: growth alone is not enough unless ordinary South Africans tangibly feel safer, better serviced and economically included in the recovery.

Source: Pexels.

"Using technology, intelligence and integrated law enforcement, we will tackle organised crime by consolidating intelligence at national level, identifying priority syndicates and deploying hand-picked, multidisciplinary intervention teams focused on dismantling criminal networks," President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

In a bid to strengthen the GNU's fight against gang violence, Ramaphosa announced that within the next few days South Africa will be deploying the South African National Defence Force in the Western Cape and Gauteng to deal with gang violence and illegal mining.

"This will be a force to support the police," Ramaphosa said. "I have directed the Minister of Police and the SANDF to develop a tactical plan on where our security forces should be deployed. As is required by the Constitution I will inform the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces regarding the timing and place of deployment of our soldiers and what it will cost."

Bantu Holomisa, leader of the United Democratic Movement, and Deputy Minister of Defence noted in an interview with SABC News that "the Department of Defense plans to roll out the soldiers to do their work as per the instruction by the president".

"What we are waiting for is a word from parliament to say 'Go. Move in'. Within two weeks I'm sure we will be deploying troops, working with the police and making sure that the orders of the president are carried out," Holomisa said.

Holomisa pleaded for co-operation from South Africans. "No one should point a gun to our soldiers, because we will be there doing a job. And if you shoot a soldier then you are going to put us in trouble."

"I am excited," said Commissioner of the Border Management Authority: Nakampe Michael Masiapato, "because in the upcoming financial year it looks like things are going to be bright for the Border Management Authority in terms of enhancing the work that they do.

"We are ready, we've got the marching orders from the president in terms of consolidating the border management. On that basis we will not disappoint."

Strengthening national security

"We have to act to rid our country of gang violence," Ramaphosa added. To this end, Ramaphosa said the GNU is set to tackle gun crime by streamlining legislation and regulations on licensing, possessing and trading in firearms and ammunition. 5,500 additional police are being recruited this year, adding to the 20,000 new officers announced in previous State of the Nation Addresses.

The threat posed by the infiltration of illegal and counterfeit goods to South African jobs and industry is also being addressed.

"We are establishing a National Illicit Economy Disruption programme that brings together key state agencies and other stakeholders, including the private sector. Through effective use of data analytics and AI, we will be targeting high-risk sectors like tobacco, fuel, alcohol and other counterfeit products," Ramaphosa said.

Furthermore, Ramaphosa said additional steps would be taken this year to secure borders, and that funding to strengthen border security would be prioritised, covering infrastructure, technology and people.

Key border posts will be redeveloped through public-private partnerships, he said.

While not mentioned in the President's speech Deputy Minister of Labour, Jomo Sibiya commented on Sona2026 that President Ramaphosa will be cracking down on companies employing illegal foreign immigrants. "The President has made a groundbreaking statement today, saying he is going to give the department 10,000 inspectors for the first time since 1994.

"Currently, we are sitting with 2,300 labour inspectors and the president is giving us another 10,000 meaning we are going to reach quite a number of companies. That is going to help us to identify all those companies where there are illegal foreign immigrants that are not documented."

Growth with accountability

Central to this year's Sona was a renewed push to unlock private-sector participation in energy, logistics and water infrastructure, alongside tougher accountability for municipalities and public officials.

While noting improving macroeconomic indicators — from easing inflation to renewed infrastructure investment — Ramaphosa warned against any notion of an “easy victory”, stressing that unemployment, service delivery breakdowns and public safety remain pressing threats to social stability and investor confidence alike.

"For those struggling to put food on the table, we've had a frank acknowledgement of our challenges from our President, which is very rare in a leader. He is saying our people are still hungry, are still victims of crime; we are saying: we need a little bit more time to sort out the problems with South Africa," said Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Gayton McKenzie.

Greenshoots of recovery

Some analysts, however, are heralding Sona2026 as a breakthrough for the GNU and the South African economy, which is already gaining momentum: inflation at historic lows, debt-service costs falling from R424bn to under R400bn annually, a stronger rand against the dollar, and a record 11 million tourists visiting each year.

"We have turned the corner as a GNU. We are not where we want to be, but we are not where we used to be," said McKenzie.

Treasurer-General of the African National Congress (ANC), Gwen Ramokgopa agreed. "Over the years, President Cyril Ramaphosa has worked hard to turn around the decay that he has inherited. South Africa was destabilised by the Covid pandemic and global problems but he stood firm to say that South Africa shall and will be better under his leadership.

"We appreciate that he is leading the country through most of the policies that he has inherited and we are happy to be witnessing the greenshoots of recovery: The elimination of load shedding and Transnet coming back to life with a public-private partnership. This is opening up the economy and it's fast gaining forward momentum."

Ramokgopa added: "I am very inspired by the President's speech. This is a speech that will leave a legacy for the presidency of President Ramaphosa."

And yet other ministers are cautiously optimistic about Sona2026. Said Mzwanele Manyi, former MK chief whip, "Until I see what the Finance Minister is actually going to fund, I reserve my judgement; otherwise it was a nice speech."

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Budget Speech is scheduled for Wednesday, 25 February 2026 in the National Assembly in Cape Town.

Read the full transcript of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona2026 address here.