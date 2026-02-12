South Africa
Finance Economy
    State of the Nation in the shadow of the water tanker

    Anything President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening, 12 February, will be overshadowed by the new national symbol: the water tanker.
    By Ferial Haffajee and Victoria O'Regan
    12 Feb 2026
    12 Feb 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Johannesburg, the country’s economic heartland, faces a near system collapse, denied by the City’s leaders but clear to its people, who took to the streets to protest this week. It’s a big city, so it attracts big attention, but its water story is repeated across the country. The water protests and the water tankers defined the state of the nation this week.

    The ANC’s biggest post-apartheid gain, extending running water to people’s homes or yards, is being rolled back by patronage and wasteful spending, which has funnelled infrastructure funds into salaries or tenderpreneur pockets.

    Read more on Daily Maverick.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
