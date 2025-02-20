Chair of world’s largest accounting membership body inspires University of Johannesburg students

Simon Bittlestone, FCMA, CGMA, president of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), and chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), which represents AICPA & CIMA, recently visited the University of Johannesburg. During his visit, he spoke with accounting and finance students about the future of the accounting and finance profession and encouraged them to seize the opportunities it offers young people in South Africa.

Simon Bittlestone, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA president and chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said:

“I am pleased to have had the chance to meet and engage with finance and accounting students at the University of Johannesburg during my visit to South Africa. It is always inspiring to see the enthusiasm and dedication of the next generation of accounting and finance professionals and makes me hopeful for the future of the profession.”

Lenise Wagner, director of markets and performance at AICPA and CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, added:

“Supporting the development of future finance and accounting professionals is a top priority for AICPA & CIMA. We are thrilled to have hosted Simon Bittlestone, FCMA, CGMA, in South Africa and are thankful for the valuable insights he shared with students at the University of Johannesburg. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the university and helping to equip young South African talent with the skills they need to thrive in a constantly evolving world.”



