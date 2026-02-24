South Africa
Lifestyle Sport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMotherland OMNiKrispy KremeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    BooYaa Golf drops Vintage Collection

    South African golf apparel brand, BooYaa Golf has launched its new Vintage Collection featuring two standout drops: Tiger Red and Army.
    24 Feb 2026
    24 Feb 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Inspired by the dominance, presence, and unmistakable swagger of Tiger Woods, the Tiger Red Vintage shirt is BooYaa’s tribute to the Sundays that changed golf forever. It is not about copying history. It is about capturing the feeling of walking onto the course knowing you are there to win.

    “The red is emotional,” says Chantelle van Greune, head of marketing at BooYaa Golf. “It represents confidence, control, and that quiet intimidation that comes before a big moment. We wanted to create something that carries that legacy energy, but still feels fresh, modern, and completely BooYaa.”

    Crafted from a premium cotton blend, the Tiger Red Vintage shirt it is soft, breathable, and built for all-day wear. The tailored silhouette includes just enough stretch to move with you, whether you are teeing off or heading into town. The colour is rich, striking, and unapologetic. It pops in photos. It commands attention in person. And it holds its shape wash after wash.

    Balancing the intensity of red is Army, the second drop in the Vintage Collection. Grounded, strong, and quietly confident, Army brings a different kind of statement. Where Tiger Red is bold and electric, Army is controlled and composed. The muted green tone carries a timeless appeal, while the clean vintage branding keeps the look sharp and versatile.

    Both shirts feature lightweight, durable construction and subtle Vintage Collection detailing, allowing the design to speak without shouting.

    “This collection is about honouring the greats while backing yourself,” adds van Greune. “Golf has always been about presence. Tiger showed the world what that looks like. We are giving our community a way to wear that mindset.”

    Read more: Tiger woods, BooYaa Golf
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz