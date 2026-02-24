BooYaa Golf drops Vintage Collection

South African golf apparel brand, BooYaa Golf has launched its new Vintage Collection featuring two standout drops: Tiger Red and Army.

Image supplied

Inspired by the dominance, presence, and unmistakable swagger of Tiger Woods, the Tiger Red Vintage shirt is BooYaa’s tribute to the Sundays that changed golf forever. It is not about copying history. It is about capturing the feeling of walking onto the course knowing you are there to win.

“The red is emotional,” says Chantelle van Greune, head of marketing at BooYaa Golf. “It represents confidence, control, and that quiet intimidation that comes before a big moment. We wanted to create something that carries that legacy energy, but still feels fresh, modern, and completely BooYaa.”

Crafted from a premium cotton blend, the Tiger Red Vintage shirt it is soft, breathable, and built for all-day wear. The tailored silhouette includes just enough stretch to move with you, whether you are teeing off or heading into town. The colour is rich, striking, and unapologetic. It pops in photos. It commands attention in person. And it holds its shape wash after wash.

Balancing the intensity of red is Army, the second drop in the Vintage Collection. Grounded, strong, and quietly confident, Army brings a different kind of statement. Where Tiger Red is bold and electric, Army is controlled and composed. The muted green tone carries a timeless appeal, while the clean vintage branding keeps the look sharp and versatile.

Both shirts feature lightweight, durable construction and subtle Vintage Collection detailing, allowing the design to speak without shouting.

“This collection is about honouring the greats while backing yourself,” adds van Greune. “Golf has always been about presence. Tiger showed the world what that looks like. We are giving our community a way to wear that mindset.”