    Bolt introduces new feature enabling users to cancel offline trips

    23 Jan 2024
    23 Jan 2024
    Bolt has introduced a new cancellation option in its app to discourage users from taking offline trips. Offline trips involve riders undertaking journeys without leveraging the online functionalities of the Bolt app, such as drivers independently negotiating fares with riders. This practice raises various concerns and risks, prompting Bolt to introduce the new cancellation option as a preventive measure.
    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    With the new cancellation option, riders can now cancel a trip by selecting the option 'driver asked to pay off-the-app' under specific circumstances. This feature empowers riders to take immediate action should they encounter situations where the driver asks for payment for a trip outside the app, requests payment exceeding the agreed-upon trip fare, or encourages cancellation of the trip to go offline.

    Sandra Suzanne Buyole, PR manager, Africa at Bolt, said: "We're happy to introduce our latest cancellation option, designed to cut down on offline trips and address instances where drivers insist on charging rates exceeding those on the app. At Bolt, we strongly discourage both drivers and riders from using the platform to exchange contact details or negotiate for offline trips.

    "This behaviour goes against the safety and reliability we aim to uphold for our users. When drivers and riders go offline, essential safety features in the app, like GPS tracking and SOS coverage, become inactive, leaving users vulnerable and without access to critical in-app safety tools. Remaining online ensures these features' effectiveness and prioritises our users' safety. Mitigating actions are also in place for drivers who are continuously reported as soliciting offline trips. These actions include temporary blocks and account suspensions, as we remain dedicated to providing a secure platform for everyone."

    To ensure safety for both drivers and riders, Bolt encourages both riders and drivers to take advantage of the safety features provided in the app's Safety Toolkit. These features are specifically designed to operate during active (in-app) trips.

    logistics and transport, passenger safety, Bolt, ehailing
