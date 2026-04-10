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    Axe reveals its Fine Fragrance Collection

    Axe has launched its Fine Fragrance Collection, marking a significant evolution for both the brand and the category. The collection responds to a growing demand for fragrance that is expressive, high quality and accessible for everyday use.
    10 Apr 2026
    10 Apr 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This shift is rooted in a generation that prizes authenticity. Young men are paying closer attention to how they present themselves, how they connect and how they feel.

    Humor, presence and effort have become central to attraction, with grooming playing a quiet but pivotal role. Developed as a hybrid between a fine fragrance and a deodorant, the range delivers a refined scent experience built for performance.

    Each product in the collection is designed to deliver up to 72-hr freshness, powered by 2X odour-busting zinc technology that targets the source of odour for long-lasting protection.

    Formulated with over 20 essential oils, the range creates layered, noticeable scents that evolve throughout the day while remaining aluminium-free and skin-conscious to ensure comfort for everyday wear.

    The Axe Fine Fragrance Collection

    The collection features five distinct fragrances, each reflecting a different mood and expression of modern masculinity:

    • Aqua Bergamot - Fresh, clean, and effortlessly sharp. Bright citrus notes with a smooth aquatic edge deliver a crisp, energizing scent that is polished and easy to wear.
    • Black Vanilla - A richer profile where warm vanilla meets subtle spice and depth, creating a smooth, slightly sweet scent that is bold, elevated, and quietly seductive.
    • Blue Lavender - A clean yet expressive balance of cool lavender and fresh, aromatic notes, bringing a modern softness that feels calm, controlled, and refined.
    • Copper Santal - Warm and intense, with woody sandalwood at its core layered with deeper, spiced undertones for a grounded, sophisticated masculine scent.
    • White Oak - Smooth, airy, and understated, combining soft woods with fresh, clean elements for a light, contemporary fragrance that feels effortlessly put together.

  • Evolving beyond its youth-driven roots, Axe now reflects a more refined, intentional and self-aware generation that values authenticity and confidence.

    The Axe Fine Fragrance Collection will be available nationwide at major retailers.

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