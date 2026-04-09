South Africa
Legal Corporate & Commercial Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Kenya court dismisses bid to stop Diageo's $2.3bn sale of East African Breweries

    A Kenyan court on Thursday, 9 April, dismissed a bid to stop Diageo's $2.3bn sale of its local subsidiary East African Breweries Limited (EABL) to Japan's Asahi Holdings.
    9 Apr 2026
    9 Apr 2026
    Beer bottles pass through a conveyor belt along a production line at the East African Breweries' microbrewery as the company released its half-year results in Ruaraka, Nairobi, Kenya, 26 January 2024. Reuters/Monicah Mwangi
    Beer bottles pass through a conveyor belt along a production line at the East African Breweries' microbrewery as the company released its half-year results in Ruaraka, Nairobi, Kenya, 26 January 2024. Reuters/Monicah Mwangi

    {{image]]
    London-listed Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Captain Morgan rum, said in December it had agreed to sell its 65% stake in EABL to the Japanese brewer, as it implements a turnaround strategy to reduce debt and revive growth.

    But the deal soon ran into uncertainty after Kenyan beer distributor Bia Tosha petitioned the High Court to block the deal in January over pending litigation dating back to 2016.

    The court rejected the bid, paving the way for the completion of the deal, which is set to be one of the country's biggest such transactions.

    "The petitioner's notice of motion dated 5th January 2026 is hereby dismissed," said Bahati Mwamuye, a High Court judge, adding that any other orders that could impede the completion of the deal were all lifted.

    EABL welcomed the ruling and pledged to prove its case in the underlying dispute, which revolves around a claim of unfair termination of distribution rights.

    Lawyers for Bia Tosha did not comment.

    Diageo seeks turnaround under new management

    Diageo's sale of assets such as EABL is seen as key to the group's strategy under new CEO Dave Lewis after years of stagnant or falling sales and growing investor unease.

    The firm also faces tariff-related uncertainty, fragile global consumer sentiment, and evolving drinking preferences among some consumers.

    The completion of the deal is also important to the Kenyan government, which is seeking to attract foreign investors in order to boost its industrial sector and create jobs, government officials have said, since failure would send the wrong signal.

    Meanwhile, Asahi has been hunting for opportunities in markets including Africa and South America as it implements its global expansion strategy.

    The Tokyo-headquartered group sees EABL as offering an attractive portfolio of brands, marketing capabilities and production facilities, its chief executive Atsushi Katsuki said when the deal was announced.

    The parties expect the deal to be completed in the second half of this year.

    (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Elias Biryabarema;Editing by Keith Weir)

    Read more: Diageo, East African Breweries, East African Breweries Limited, Bia Tosha
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz