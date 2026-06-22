8 hidden contract clauses that can cost your business dearly

Most business owners focus on the commercial points in a contract first: price, scope, timing, and deliverables. That makes sense. Those are the terms that feel immediate and practical.

But many of the most serious risks in a commercial agreement are not found in the opening pages. They are often buried in the legal clauses that seem standard, harmless, or too technical to worry about.

The problem is that these clauses can shape what happens long after the relationship changes, breaks down, or ends. They can affect your pricing, your liability, your growth plans, and your ability to move on.

Here are eight contract clauses every business owner should understand before signing.

1. Survival clauses

A survival clause explains which parts of the contract continue to apply after the agreement has expired or been terminated.

This often includes confidentiality, indemnities, intellectual property provisions, non-solicitation obligations, and dispute resolution terms. In some cases, restrictive obligations continue for years after the commercial relationship ends.

Why it matters: ending a contract does not always end your legal exposure.

2. Most favoured customer clauses

A most favoured customer clause requires you to give one client terms that are at least as favourable as those offered to other comparable clients.

At first glance, this may seem fair. In practice, it can limit your flexibility. If you want to offer a strategic discount, a pilot rate, or a special commercial arrangement to win a new client, an existing client may be entitled to claim the same benefit.

Why it matters: one pricing concession can have consequences across multiple client relationships.

3. Change of control clauses

A change of control clause gives one party certain rights if ownership or control of the other party changes.

That change may not only refer to a sale of the business. Depending on the wording, it can also include investor transactions, shareholding dilution, internal restructuring, or board changes.

Why it matters: a funding round or corporate restructure could unintentionally trigger termination or renegotiation rights under an important contract.

4. Uncapped indemnity clauses

An indemnity clause is a risk-allocation mechanism. It determines when one party must compensate the other for certain losses, claims, or liabilities.

If the indemnity is broad and uncapped, your exposure may be significantly higher than the contract value. Wording such as “any and all losses” or “arising out of or relating to” can widen the scope of liability considerably.

Why it matters: a relatively modest contract can create disproportionate financial risk.

5. Assignment restrictions

An assignment clause deals with whether a party may transfer its rights or obligations under the contract to another entity.

This can become important during a group restructure, merger, acquisition, or sale of the business. If assignment is tightly restricted, you may need consent before moving the contract, even where the commercial relationship itself is not changing.

Why it matters: a clause that seems administrative can become a major obstacle during growth or restructuring.

6. Audit rights

An audit clause gives one party the right to inspect certain records, systems, or processes to verify compliance with the agreement.

The wording matters. Some clauses are narrow and reasonable. Others are broad enough to allow inspections of books, internal systems, access logs, and facilities, sometimes even after the contract has ended.

Why it matters: audit rights can create operational disruption, confidentiality concerns, and ongoing compliance burdens.

7. Auto-renewal with price escalation

An auto-renewal clause extends the contract automatically unless one party gives notice within a specified period. If this is linked to annual fee increases, the commercial effect can become significant over time.

Notice periods are often long enough to be missed, especially in supplier agreements that are not reviewed regularly.

Why it matters: you may remain locked into a contract longer than intended, at a higher cost than expected.

8. Exclusivity buried in scope

Exclusivity obligations are not always set out under a heading called “Exclusivity.” Sometimes they are hidden in the scope of work, service description, or engagement terms.

Phrases such as “sole provider” or references to “substantially similar services” can prevent you from appointing another supplier, using a specialist, or building internal capacity in the same area.

Why it matters: a vague exclusivity clause can restrict your operational freedom more than you realise.

Conclusion

A contract should not only reflect the commercial deal. It should also allocate risk in a way that is fair, workable, and aligned with your business model.

That is why it is worth slowing down before signing. Pay close attention to clauses that affect liability, control, pricing flexibility, exit rights, and post-termination obligations. These are often the provisions that matter most when something goes wrong.

The more you understand what sits in the fine print, the better equipped you are to protect your business and make informed decisions.

If you would like guidance on reviewing, drafting, or negotiating your commercial agreements, contact an expert at SchoemanLaw Inc for assistance.

https://schoemanlaw.co.za/our-services/commercial-law/

https://schoemanlaw.co.za/our-services/contract-drafting/



