Applications open for Booking.com hospitality growth programme

Applications have opened for the Booking.com Hospitality Growth Programme, an initiative aimed at helping small hospitality businesses strengthen operations, improve visibility and grow revenue.

Source: Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels

The programme is run in partnership with business development organisation Fetola and will support 60 hospitality entrepreneurs through a two-phase development process focused on business growth and sustainability.

Eligible applicants include owners of guesthouses, lodges, B&Bs and short-term rental accommodation businesses.

Focus on growth and mentorship

According to the programme organisers, participants will receive support in areas including marketing, pricing strategies, customer visibility and business development.

The programme also includes mentorship and access to a support network aimed at helping entrepreneurs strengthen and scale their businesses.

Preference will be given to Black-owned and women-owned businesses.

Regions eligible for applications

Hospitality entrepreneurs in selected tourism regions are encouraged to apply, including the Greater Kruger region in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, parts of Gauteng, and the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

Areas highlighted include Hoedspruit, Phalaborwa, Marloth Park, Malelane, Komatipoort, Hazyview, White River, Durban South, Amanzimtoti, Scottburgh, Port Edward, Margate and Port Shepstone.

Application deadline

Applications close on 1 June 2026, with limited spaces available.

The programme aims to help participating businesses improve operational confidence, strengthen partnerships and attract more customers.

Further information and application details are available through the programme platform.