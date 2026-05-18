Africa’s Travel Indaba fuels R835m boost for Durban tourism

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 is projected to contribute an estimated R835m to Durban and KwaZulu-Natal’s tourism economy after attracting thousands of delegates, buyers and exhibitors to the city from 11 to 14 May.

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Hosted under the theme “Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s Tourism Economy”, the trade show brought together tourism stakeholders from across Africa and international markets.

Early projections indicate hotel occupancy in Durban reached approximately 97% during the event period.

According to organisers, Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 attracted approximately 9,810 delegates, including:

• 274 hosted buyers

• 637 non-hosted buyers

• 404 registered media

The event is estimated to have generated around R240m in direct spending while supporting more than 1,122 jobs.

Commenting on the event, South African Tourism Chief Convention Bureau Officer Corne Koch said the show continued to play an important role in connecting African tourism markets with international buyers.

“Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 has demonstrated the power of this platform to connect Africa to the world while delivering measurable value for our tourism economy,” said Koch.

“These figures are not just numbers, they represent trade opportunities, destination visibility, enterprise inclusion and long-term growth for Africa’s tourism economy.”

Focus on continental tourism growth

The event also reinforced calls for stronger participation from African countries as the sector looks to expand intra-African tourism and trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“We have proved beyond doubt that Africa’s Travel Indaba belongs here in KwaZulu-Natal,” said interim CEO of KZN Tourism and Film, Sibusiso Gumbi.

“The focus now is to build on the lessons and momentum of this year’s event while ensuring stronger participation from all African states so that the platform truly reflects the full strength and potential of Africa’s tourism economy.”

Skills development and sector growth highlighted

Around 300 Durban University of Technology tourism students participated in the event through roles linked to delegate services, ushering and event operations.

Deputy director of Durban Tourism within eThekwini Municipality, Winile Mntungwa, said the event highlighted Durban’s capability to host large-scale international tourism gatherings.

“The confidence shown by delegates, buyers, media, and international stakeholders confirms Durban’s readiness to host world-class events through our strong infrastructure, hospitality, logistics, and safety standards,” she said.