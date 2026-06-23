AAA unveils new brand positioning: Where the best get better

AAA School of Advertising has unveiled a refreshed brand positioning: Where the best get better. Rooted in decades of industry impact and focused firmly on the future, the positioning reflects AAA’s belief that exceptional creative talent is developed through mentorship, challenge, and real-world experience.

AAA School of Advertising has launched a refreshed brand positioning, Where the best get better, underpinned by a guiding principle that has grounded the institution for decades: AAA is where legends are born.

The positioning reflects both the school’s heritage and its future direction. For generations, AAA has helped develop many of the creative minds who have gone on to shape South Africa’s advertising, marketing, communications, and design industries. Today, it continues to evolve alongside a rapidly changing realm while remaining committed to developing talent that can thrive in the working world.

Clea Dias, group marketing director at AAA School of Advertising, says that this new positioning reflects the institution’s belief that exceptional creative talent cannot be mass-produced: “Talent may be inherent, but it is cultivated through mentorship, challenge, industry exposure, and personal attention. At AAA, we believe every student deserves to be seen, supported, and developed as an individual.”

For AAA, the concept of ‘legends’ is not about fame or celebrity. Rather, it speaks to people who leave a meaningful mark on their profession, whether as creative directors, strategists, entrepreneurs, marketers, or innovators.

AAA’s longstanding reputation has been built on this philosophy. Its graduates have gone on to contribute across agencies, brands, media businesses, and creative organisations both locally and internationally. The institution is also the only higher education institution in Africa accredited by the International Advertising Association (IAA), reinforcing its commitment to globally recognised standards of creative education.

Industry integration remains central to the AAA experience. Students engage with live briefs, real-world projects, internships, and practical challenges that mirror professional environments, while many lecturers and mentors are also active industry practitioners.

“We are not just a tertiary education institution. We are a creative community that shares knowledge, creates opportunities, and helps students build meaningful careers,” says Dias.

This approach continues to produce results. Most recently, Team So’ Réal from AAA won the South African leg of the prestigious 2026 L’Oréal Brandstorm competition and will represent the country at the global final in Paris. The achievement reflects AAA’s emphasis on research, strategic thinking, feedback, and continuous refinement, mirroring the industry’s demands.

As technology, AI, and changing consumer behaviours continue to reshape the creative landscape, AAA remains focused on developing graduates with the free- and strategic-thinking, adaptability, and human insight needed to succeed.

“Tools and platforms will continue to change, but original thinking, creativity, and human understanding remain constant,” says Dias. “Our role is to develop graduates who are ready to shape culture, brands, business, and the future of the industry.”

For prospective students looking to shape the future of creativity, mid-year applications are open on AAA’s website.



