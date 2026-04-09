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When supply chains fail, brands speak: The KitKat theft case study
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A highlight of our creative passion and energy!
Like all careers, some projects ignite creativity more than others. Recently, we completed the third annual ‘Steyn City’ publication, a true passion project celebrating the milestones, flourishing community, and extraordinary residential estate recognised as one of the world’s top ten lifestyle estates.
A special thanks to industry colleagues Lisa Witepski and Stephanie Osborne and the Steyn City marketing team for making this collaboration such a pleasure. It is a rare privilege to not only shape the narrative of a brand like Steyn City, but to experience it firsthand, living and working within the very environment we bring to life through our storytelling.
Explore the 2026 edition here, and revisit the estate’s evolution in the 2025 edition here.
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