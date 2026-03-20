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    Call for applications for African Producers Accelerator

    20 Mar 2026
    20 Mar 2026

    The African Producers Accelerator (APA) 2026 call for applications has opened for mid-career African producers.

    Run by Big World Cinema in partnership with Bertha Foundation and National Film and Video Foundation of South Africa, and in association with Durban FilmMart Institute and Central Film School, the 12-week programme starts in May and concludes at the end of July 2026.

    Applications open 12 March 2026 and close at 23:59 SAST on 5 April 2026

    Please read full details of the programme and eligibility requirements here.

    Find the application form here.

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