Instinctif Partners Africa completes management buyout and rebrands as Narrate

Instinctif Partners Africa today announced the completion of a management buyout from the group, and the launch of its new brand, Narrate.

The buyout is led by Rachel Quigley, managing partner, who has over two decades of experience at international agencies.

The Maharishi Invincibility Institute (MII), a non-profit educational institution and proven leader in youth education and empowerment, will continue as a significant black economic empowerment

shareholder through its Black Female Education Trust.