Global Citizen reactive statement on G20 outcomes
Michael Sheldrick
Instinctif Partners Africa completes management buyout and rebrands as Narrate
Instinctif Partners Africa today announced the completion of a management buyout from the group, and the launch of its new brand, Narrate.
The buyout is led by Rachel Quigley, managing partner, who has over two decades of experience at international agencies.
The Maharishi Invincibility Institute (MII), a non-profit educational institution and proven leader in youth education and empowerment, will continue as a significant black economic empowerment shareholder through its Black Female Education Trust.
shareholder through its Black Female Education Trust.