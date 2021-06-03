Edgars introduces new interest-free payment option

Fashion retailer Zara is currently refurbishing and enlarging its flagship store at Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town in order to make it the brand's newest concept store in South Africa, offering a fully integrated experience with zara.com.
The Radio Awards honours outstanding achievements across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast, and Commercial radio, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. Finalists for the general categories have been announced.
Supermarkets that are privately-owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged persons (HDP) can immediately access letting space in all shopping centres where a Pick n Pay store has exclusivity provisions in its lease agreement.
Edgars is introducing a new interest-free payment option to its customers, driven by PayJustNow. The #BuyNowPayLater payment option will be a long-term offering to provide a simple and affordable alternative payment mechanism to the retailer's consumers.
The payment option will be available to Edgars online customers, with in-store rollout to its 133 locations as a future consideration.
