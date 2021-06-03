Retailers In brief South Africa

Edgars introduces new interest-free payment option

3 Jun 2021
Edgars is introducing a new interest-free payment option to its customers, driven by PayJustNow. The #BuyNowPayLater payment option will be a long-term offering to provide a simple and affordable alternative payment mechanism to the retailer's consumers.

The payment option will be available to Edgars online customers, with in-store rollout to its 133 locations as a future consideration.
Comment

