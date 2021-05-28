Checkers Sixty60 now available nationwide

Fashion retailer Zara is currently refurbishing and enlarging its flagship store at Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town in order to make it the brand's newest concept store in South Africa, offering a fully integrated experience with zara.com.
The Radio Awards honours outstanding achievements across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast, and Commercial radio, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. Finalists for the general categories have been announced.
Supermarkets that are privately-owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged persons (HDP) can immediately access letting space in all shopping centres where a Pick n Pay store has exclusivity provisions in its lease agreement.
Checkers has announced that its Sixty60 grocery delivery service is now available in all nine provinces in South Africa after launching in Polokwane, Limpopo.
The delivery service is now available from over 130 Checkers supermarkets countrywide, having rolled out to more than 40 new locations - including Kimberley and Upington (Northern Cape) and Klerksdorp (North West province) - in the past three months.
