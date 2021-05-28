Checkers Sixty60 now available nationwide

Checkers has announced that its Sixty60 grocery delivery service is now available in all nine provinces in South Africa after launching in Polokwane, Limpopo.



The delivery service is now available from over 130 Checkers supermarkets countrywide, having rolled out to more than 40 new locations - including Kimberley and Upington (Northern Cape) and Klerksdorp (North West province) - in the past three months.