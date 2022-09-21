Industries

    Media training programme launches for African experts

    21 Sep 2022
    An exclusive media training competition to equip African experts in their sector - such as climate change, finance, public health and the creative industry - with media and public speaking skills to improve their public visibility and secure more media and speaking opportunities has been launched.
    Source: ©Laura Lee Moreau
    Source: ©Laura Lee Moreau Unsplash

    Launched by Experts on Africa, in partnership with the African Media Agency, the competition opened on 20 September 2022 and closes on 14 October 2022. Two experts will be randomly selected for this exclusive media training programme with award-winning journalist, Joy Wanja Muraya.

    The media training will build experts’ capacity to harness the power of the media with knowledge of how the media works, the art of influencing news stories, and identifying and bridging key messages.

    Image supplied. Top South African and African industry specialists have launched a new training academy, the Nala Academy for Media and Journalism Training
    SA and Africa media specialists launch journalism training academy

    2 Sep 2022

    The one-on-one sessions will help experts understand journalists’ trade tricks, how to satisfy journalists’ requirements, and media interview simulations.

    The African Media Agency will share its best practices when engaging with the media, what stories earn media coverage and the added value of media visibility.

    Media trainer, Joy Wanja Muraya and the Experts on Africa team will also support the two winners by drafting their opinion piece and placing it with a local media outlet.

    Media: a point of information access

    As the main point of information access, the media remains critical and influential in setting agendas, perpetuating narratives and shaping perspectives about Africa and the countries therein.

    However, Africans continue to hear about one another in news and stories created, and largely commented on, by non-Africans, making for an inaccurate telling of African stories. This media training is central to the mission of the communications agency,

    What’s in it for Africa, which is behind the Experts on Africa initiative, works to create spaces and platforms for Africans to be seen, heard and listened to.

    Source:
    Africa No Filter launches African journalism handbook

    22 Jul 2022

    “The media remains one of the most powerful institutions as a global storyteller to millions and a leader in shaping public opinions. Therefore, we need more African Experts, who are closer to the issues and the cultural, political and social context of the continent, sharing their knowledge and informing more accurate public opinion about the continent,” says Uzoamaka Madu, founder of Experts on Africa

    “We are glad to partner with Experts on Africa to support experts with their media visibility opportunities through this training opportunity. We need to continue advancing home-grown narratives about Africa. This initiative can help experts better showcase the innovation, development, creativity and opportunities on the continent,” comments Eloine Barry, founder and CEO of African Media Agency.

    To be eligible for the competition, applicants should have at least five years of experience in their sector – such as climate change, finance, public health and the creative industries - related to a specific African country, region or the continent.

    Apply here.

    Let's do Biz